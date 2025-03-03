Netflix To Re-Add Early Seasons of ‘iCarly’ and ‘Henry Danger’ (But Is Losing Another Nickelodeon Classic)

Three Nickelodeon shows are getting a mix-up on Netflix (in the US). Two fan-favorites are getting an older season re-added, while another show is set to leave entirely.

iCarly, starring Miranda Cosgrove and Jennette McCurdy, has now been back on Netflix in 2021, although it got a season shakeup in 2023. The same also applies to Henry Danger getting a similar shake-up with the caveat that Netflix also bagged the rights to the follow-up series, Danger Force. Much like NCIS, which lost its earlier seasons and was later re-added, that’s now happening with these two Nickelodeon shows with the first season of each coming back.

These early seasons are scheduled to touchdown on Netflix (in the United States) on March 31st, 2025. Even with season 1 returning, Netflix will still be missing some seasons.

For Henry Danger, Netflix will stream seasons 1, 4, and 5, while seasons 2 and 3 will only be available on Paramount+ for the foreseeable future. iCarly will still be missing Season 2. That said, we don’t have confirmation that Netflix will keep those later seasons. They were initially scheduled to leave on March 31st, but they’re not currently displaying removal notices. We’ll let you know if we hear more.

House of Anubis is leaving Netflix after two years

Rewind back to 2023, and we got word that the beloved Nick series House of Anubis would join Netflix in the US beginning in March 2023. Created by Hans Bourlon and Gert Verhulst, the Dutch-Belgian series originally aired on Nick back in the very early 2010s and starred Diane Whitley, Bede Blake, Neil Jones, and Nathan Cockerill, among others.

Netflix only added the first season, which all 60 episodes of the first season repackaged into 27. The second and third season remain exclusive to Paramount+. Your last day to watch will be March 30th, and the series’ planned removal is set for March 31st.

House of Anubis may not be the only other significant Nickelodeon departure in 2025. As we’ve covered elsewhere, Bella & The Bulldogs is set for removal on October 31st, along with Abby Hatcher, The Thundermans, and Victorious. Potentially leaving even sooner is Rugrats which is currently set for removal on May 1st. These are, of course, all up for renewal, meaning that Netflix could opt to renew the rights, assuming that Nickelodeon and its parent company, Paramount, are willing.

For more on what’s coming up on Netflix throughout March 2025 and to see all the removals scheduled for April 2025, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Are you excited for the return of iCarly and Henry Danger? Let us know in the comments.