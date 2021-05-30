It’s already time to look ahead at what’s set to leave Netflix next and below, we’ll cover everything we know that’s set to depart Netflix in the United States throughout July 2021.

Missed any of last month’s removals? Check out our June 2021 removals list which included highlights such as Hannibal.

Of course, the big titles set to leave Netflix on the start of July are two ViacomCBS classic series. We’re referring to Twin Peaks and The Twilight Zone which have both been streaming on Netflix for years.

Few quick housekeeping notes if you’re not familiar with removals on Netflix.

Firstly, removals on Netflix happen because Netflix essentially rents a large number of its titles (referred to a licensed content). It does so for a fixed period of time and what you see below is when that license period is up.

We typically learn of removals 30 days before titles are due to depart. We also get an additional list from Netflix PR towards the end of the prior month.

You may notice our list is both a little longer and different from most outlets. This is because Netflix PR doesn’t include everything and it lists titles a day before they’re actually scheduled to leave.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix in July 2021

Leaving Netflix on July 1st, 2021

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

The Accountant of Auschwitz (2018)

Acts of Violence (2018)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Gothika (2003)

Immortals (Season 1)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)

The Roommate (2011)

The Twilight Zone (Seasons 1-3 & Season 5)

Leprechaun (1993)

Scarface (1983)

Tayo the Little Bus (Seasons 2-3)

Training Day (2001)

Twin Peaks (Seasons 1-2)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Leaving Netflix on July 16th

Princess and the Frog (2009)

What will you miss when it leaves Netflix in July 2021? Let us know in the comments.