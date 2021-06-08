‘Magi: Adventure of Sinbad’ Leaving Netflix in July 2021

Another Netflix Original series is set to depart from Netflix globally in July 2021. All of the first season of Magi: Adventure of Sinbad is set to depart Netflix globally on July 7th, 2021 meaning your last day to watch is on July 6th.

Magi: Adventure of Sinbad as it’s labeled on Netflix (sometimes labeled Magi: Sinbad no Bouken elsewhere) is an anime series that originally aired on multiple networks in Japan but was licensed out to Netflix exclusively back in 2016 shortly after its final episode aired on JNN.

All regions streaming the show including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the other 34 countries are set to see it leave in early July 2021.

If you’ve never dived into the series, here’s what you can expect:

“The Magi who became High King of the Seven Seas started as a boy determined to make the world a better place. He begins with a dangerous dungeon.”

The show is available with English dub and sub-options as well as audio options for German, Spanish and French. Many subtitle options are also available.

The series holds a 7.6 on IMDb.

13 episodes came to Netflix back in July 2016 suggesting that Netflix only managed to license the show for a period of five years. Of course, labeling Netflix Originals all the same has its downfalls and this is one of them. Magi isn’t the only Netflix Original to depart from the service, in fact, it joins a growing list of Netflix Originals that are no longer available.

The biggest Netflix Original anime to have left before Magi has been Knights of Sidonia which has left, returned and left Netflix again. Either way, this is not new nor will it be the last anime to depart Netflix. In the case of Knights of Sidonia, it’s yet to turn up on any other streaming service since its departure from Netflix.

