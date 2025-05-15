‘Wynonna Earp’ Is Leaving Netflix For Good This Summer

This summer, some high-profile removals from Netflix have already occurred. Madam Secretary is perhaps the biggest TV show to leave, but we can exclusively reveal that those in the United States will soon be saying goodbye to Wynonna Earp, the Canadian action series that first aired on Syfy.

The sci-fi horror series, based on the comic books and featuring lots of LGBTQ+ themes, was heralded as one of the best series from Syfy during the 2010s, and Netflix first picked up season 1 in April 2017. It managed to score the rights because of an output deal Netflix held with the TV network at the time, which would see new seasons of their lineup of shows hit Netflix relatively soon after landing on Netflix.

New seasons dropped every summer thereafter, although season 4 ultimately skipped 2020 (can you guess why??). But it began streaming on Netflix on July 26th, 2021.

While all four seasons did wrap up the story quite nicely, that didn’t stop Tubi, of all places, from commissioning a new one-off special that dropped on September 13th, 2024. That special is labeled as an Original and therefore hasn’t made its way to Netflix. That special (or movie if you’d prefer), titled Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, landed to mostly mixed reviews with most of the cast reprising their roles.

As with all other Syfy shows, when the final season lands on Netflix, a countdown begins on when the show will leave Netflix, and in this instance, it’s four years.

Those five years are coming to an end this summer, and we can confirm that all four seasons will depart from Netflix in the US on Saturday, July 26th, 2025. This means your last day to watch will be July 25th. Expect a removal notice to begin displaying on the show in late June.

Of course, the United States is the last region of Netflix to lose the show. If you’re from international territories, you’ll know that the show has long since departed from your territory. In fact, for those in the United Kingdom and Canada, for example, you lost the show all the way back in 2020, and worse still, you only ever carried the first two seasons to begin with.

Where will Wynonna Earp stream after leaving Netflix?

No word on where the series will stream next, although we can make a couple of guesses based on natural homes. Looking internationally, the series mostly streams on Universal-owned services such as Now in the UK, meaning we could see it land on Peacock in the US. Given they hold the special, Tubi makes a good natural home for the series, and looking at other departed shows from Syfy, some have landed on The CW, and others have landed on other AVOD services.

Finally, just a word of caution if you plan for a quick binge through Wynonna Earp on Netflix before its departure – you’ll need to do so on a premium tier of Netflix. That’s because, like all the other Syfy shows over the years, a deal was never struck to include the show on Netflix’s ad tier and is therefore blocked entirely.

Are you disappointed Wynonna Earp is leaving Netflix this Summer? Let us know in the comments.