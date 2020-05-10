’13 Reasons Why’ Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

13 Reasons Why is set to be returning for a fourth and final season at some point during 2020. As one of Netflix’s most controversial shows, we expect the final season to go out with a bang. Here’s everything we know so far on 13 Reasons Why season 4.

First debuting in 2017, 13 Reasons Why had an explosive and controversial start to life on Netflix. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Jay Asher. Previously not afraid to shy away from graphic content of suicide and sexual assault, many subscribers saw the series as fresh and super impactful.

While the series may have seen a drop in quality, that hasn’t stopped fans returning season after season. And with one last season to go, we’re expecting a grandiose ending.

Is Season 4 the final season of 13 Reasons Why?

Sadly, that is the case. 13 Reasons Why will end after season 4

It has already been confirmed by various media outlets that the fourth season will be the last. Many fans will be saddened by this, but for the sake of the story, it’s right to end it at four.

Speaking to PopCulture back in October 2019, Kate Walsh said the following regarding the end of 13 Reasons Why:

“I think it’s really important creatively when a show has finished to end it. For shows like 13 Reasons Why, or like Fleabag is a great example. It’s like, ‘No, we’re done. This is it. This is what she had in mind at the end.’ But I think it’s a really cool time to be able to do that creatively, to really stick to the artist’s vision and yeah, that’s exciting,”

When is the release date for 13 Reasons Why?

A new season of 13 Reasons Why has arrived every year since 2017.

Each subsequent season has arrived slightly later than the one before. The first season arrived in March, the second season in May and the third season in August. If the final season follows suit then we could potentially see a Fall release date.

The final season will definitely arrive in 2020, for now, it’s just a matter of when.

Potential release date: Summer/Fall 2020

Who is in the cast of 13 Reasons Why season 4?

The following cast members are likely to return for the final season of 13 Reasons Why:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Clay Jensen Dylan Minnette Prisoners | Let Me In | Don’t Breathe Ani Achola Grace Saif Doctors | Night Out | World of Warcraft: Battle of Azeroth Tony Padilla Christian Navarro Vinyl | Rosewood | The Tick Jessica Davis Alisha Boe Paranormal Activity 4 | Amusement | Teen Wolf Justin Foley Brandon Flynn True Detective | BrainDead | Looks That Kill Alex Standall Miles Heizer Nerve | Rails & Ties | Love, Simon Lainie Jensen Brenda Strong Starship Troopers | Desperate Housewives | Spaceballs Zach Dempsey Ross Butler Shazam! | Riverdale | Teen Wolf Tyler Down Devin Druid Louder Than Bombs | Imperium | Macbeth Unhinged

Will former cast members be making a return?

The elephant in the room for the third season was whether or not Katherine Langford was going to return. Ultimately, the story of Hannah Baker ended with the second season thus the character didn’t return.

It’s more than likely this will also be the case for the fourth season. Considering the character passed away in the first season, she could only return in flashbacks or if a character is hallucinating/imagining her.

Will Justin Prentice return as Bryce Walker?

Second verse similar to the first. Unless Bryce made another video or returns in flashbacks, it’s highly unlikely Justin Prentice will be returning to reprise his role.

Casting news for season 4

We finally have some casting news for season 4! Natalia Lander of The Middle and the Disney Channel series Goldie and Bear has been cast as Amanda. So far she has been credited to appear in the second episode of the fourth season.

In May 2020, we got confirmation that Gary Sinise would be joining the fourth and final season. He’s most known for his stint on CSI plus movies such as Apollo 13 and Forrest Gump. Deadline had previously reported his appearance in season 4.

You can also find a bunch of other smaller roles that have been cast in season 4 by looking at the full credits for 13 Reasons Why and searching for ‘2020’.

What can we expect from the final season 13 Reasons Why?

The web of lies weaved by Ani and the group will have to unravel in the final season.

Alex was revealed as Bryce’s murderer but Monty, after his death, was blamed for the murder instead. The group chose to go along with the lie that Monty murdered Bryce as it would clear Clay’s name.

The looming threat is Monty’s friend Winston. The pair had spent the night together on the night of Bryce’s murder, but Monty was killed before he could clear his name.

Winston is determined to clear Monty’s name. He confronted Ani about the lies she and her friends had spread. While Winston doesn’t know who the killer is yet, his determination will likely lead him to discover it was Alex.

If the truth is revealed that Alex murdered Bryce then the entire group, including Alex’s father could be charged as an accessory to murder.

What about the guns?

A fishing boat was shown to have discovered the guns thrown away by Tony and Clay.

This could lead back to Tyler and his initial plans to shoot up the high-school. Despite knowing about what happened that night, Deputy Standall didn’t pursue the issue further.

With a large pile of evidence to be dropped on the Police Department’s desk, they will have no choice but to pursue any potential culprits. Despite talking Tyler down, Clay and Tony were the ones who dumped the guns, making this yet another crime that could be pinned on Clay.

Will the atrocities committed in the clubhouse be revealed?

In the second season, it was revealed that the clubhouse, used by the school’s athletes, was where the jocks would take girls to have sex with them, often ending with the girls being sexually assaulted and pictured in the act.

After the polaroids were discovered, they could have been used as damning evidence against Bryce and the others that had been sexually assaulting the students. Before they could be used, Nina, a rape victim herself, had stolen the polaroids and decided to burn them, destroying all the evidence of what went on in the clubhouse.

Nina wasn’t in the third season and the clubhouse subplot was seemingly forgotten. As Bryce wasn’t the only rapist in the school, the others need to be taken down for their crimes too, preferably arrested and not murdered.

What is the production status of 13 Reasons Why Season 4?

Current Production Status: post-production (29/01/2020)

Thanks to the heartfelt twitter posts of some of the actors involved in the series, we now have confirmation that filming concluded in December 2019:

we officially wrapped 13 reasons why the other night. it’s been a life-changing 4 years making the show, and an era/chapter i won’t forget. super thankful to everyone involved. excited for you all to see the final season next year. it’s emo.✌️ — Dylan Minnette (@dylanminnette) December 22, 2019

Filming on 13 Reasons Why, according to ProductionWeekly, took place from late July 2019 onwards and therefore, isn’t affected by any of the COVID-19 delays.

How many episodes will 13 Reasons Why have?

Although the previous three seasons have all aired 13 episodes, it’s thought that the final season of 13 Reasons Why will be a reduced 10 episodes.

Sunu Gonera is set to direct two episodes of season 4.

So far, two episode titles have been revealed including episode 4 and episode 10.

Season Episode Title 4 1 TBA 4 2 TBA 4 3 TBA 4 4 Senior Camping Trip 4 5 TBA 4 6 TBA 4 7 TBA 4 8 TBA 4 9 TBA 4 10 Graduation

Is there a spin-off planned for 13 Reasons Why?

At the time of writing a spin-off hasn’t been planned for 13 Reasons Why.

In 2018 a popular tweet did the rounds with a fan pitching their own idea for a 13 Reasons Why spin-off.

13 Reasons Why should make a spin-off with Hannah’s list of 11 reasons why not, call it ’11 Reasons Why Not’ and have it based on an alternative life where Hannah didn’t kill herself and the world is a much happier place — Shelby (@ItsShelbyMariee) May 29, 2018

It’s very unlikely this will happen but even if it aired as a limited series or one-off special many fans would be happy to see Katherine Langford reprise her role.

