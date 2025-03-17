A Serial Killer and Ballet Dancer Engage in a Dark Romance in Netflix’s T-Drama ‘Had I Not Seen the Sun’

A dark romance holds the secret to a serial killer’s past in Netflix’s upcoming Taiwanese drama Had I Not Seen the Sun. Coming to Netflix in Q4 2025, Had I Not Seen the Sun stars Chiang Chi, Tseng Jing Hua, and Moon Lee. Here’s what we know so far.

Had I Not Seen the Sun is an upcoming Taiwanese drama written and directed by Chien Chi Feng, who previously wrote dramas such as Someday or One Day, Rainless Love in a Godless Land, Marry Me, Or Not.

What is the plot of Had I Not Seen the Sun?

Netflix has provided a detailed synopsis for Had I Not Seen the Sun:

“Zhou Pin-yu (Chiang Chi) visits a prison to interview a serial killer Li Ren-yao (Tseng Jing-hua) for a documentary. Although it’s their first meeting, Pin-yu discovers that Ren-yao not only doesn’t resemble a criminal who killed ten people, but also exudes a strange sense of familiarity through his innocent gaze. What surprises Pin-yu even more is that she dreams of Ren-yao that very night — and in the dream, the two are as intimate as lovers?! Pin-yu also encounters a “female ghost” (Moon Lee) dressed in a high school uniform and is frequently dragged into terrifying nightmares, even becoming possessed by the ghost. Upon investigating, Pin-yu learns that the ghost, named Chiang Hsiao-tung, has a hidden past with Ren-yao. The ghost’s bizarre actions while possessing Pin-yu all seem to point toward meeting one specific person…”

Who are the cast members of Had I Not Seen the Sun?

Chiang Chi plays Zhou Pin-yu. Outside of Netflix, we couldn’t find any previous roles for the actress, which suggests she is making her debut in Had I Not Seen the Sun.

Tseng Jing Hua plays Li Ren-yao. The actor recently starred in the Netflix rom-com I Am Married… But! and also starred in both seasons of The Victim’s Game. He also starred in the Taiwanese adaptation of the beloved K-drama Hello Ghost.

Moon Lee plays the “female ghost.” The actress has yet to star in a Netflix project and has held leading roles in dramas such as My Best Friend’s Breakfast, I Am the Secret in Your Heart, Terrorizors, and Bo Knows Love.

Lyan Chen

Umin Boya

Yao Chun-yao

Nic Chiang,

Biubiu Chen Ann Lee

Chris Lung

Shih Chih-tian

Jake Hsu

Roy Chang

Leo Huang

Xie Zhang-ying

Tan Shan-chien

Yuliya Tsai

Chi Chen

Sonia Yuan

Yao Ai-ning

When is Had I Not Seen the Sun released on Netflix?

Netflix has yet to confirm a release date for the drama. However, Netflix has revealed a release date window for Q4 2025.

This means Had I Not Seen the Sun will be released between October and December 2025.

Are you looking forward to watching Had I Not Seen the Sun on Netflix?