‘Ma Teresa’ Netflix Psychological Thriller K-Drama Starring Nana & Kim Dan: What We Know So Far

The Scandal and Mask Girl star Nana will star in Netflix’s upcoming psychological thriller series Ma Teresa, and is joined by Kim Dan. Details are limited, but here’s everything we know about Ma Teresa on Netflix.

Ma Teresa is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original psychological thriller directed by Jang Young Woo (Queen of Tears), and written by the screenwriter pair Seo Jae Won (The Guest) and Kwon So Ra (Bulgasal: Immortal Souls).

What is the plot of Ma Teresa?

The plot of Ma Teresa has been sourced from Naver:

“Depicts the fierce power struggles surrounding universities and private foundations, as Ma Teresa, the genius criminal psychologist, fights by any means necessary to reclaim a university that once belonged to her mother.”

Who are the cast members of Ma Teresa?

So far, the two cast members confirmed for Ma Teresa are Nana and Kim Dan.

Naver reported the news that Nana has been cast in the title role of Ma Terese.

[단독] 나나, 범죄심리학자 된다… ‘마 데레사’ 주인공 https://t.co/ZjdoAsvdYh ‘마 데레사’는 엄마 소유였지만 빼앗긴 대학을 찾기 위해 수단과 방법을 가리지 않는, 대학 사회와 사학재단을 둘러싼 치열한 권력 다툼을 그린다. ‘눈물의 여왕’ 장영우 감독

‘동궁’ 권소라·서재원 작가 pic.twitter.com/K46ohkd69j — ‎ً (@ggonigone) May 6, 2026

The character has been described as:

“A genius criminal psychologist. Contrary to the kind image her name suggests, she is a misanthrope. Inheriting the genes of her intelligent mother and handsome father, she is not only beautiful but also highly intelligent. She uses her genius abilities solely for her own personal desires and to reclaim what was stolen from her.”

Nana is well known for her career as a singer and dancer in the K-pop group AFTER SCHOOL, and its sub-unit ORANGE CARAMEL. However, since the group stopped performing, she has made a name for herself as a leading actress, having starred in Netflix dramas such as Glitch and Mask Girl, and is due to star in the upcoming steamy drama The Scandal. Outside of Netflix, she is known for My Man is Cupid, Genesis, Into the Ring, and Justice.

Naver also reported the news that Kim Dan will play the role of Park Seol.

[단독] 김단, 벌써 남자 주인공 우뚝… ‘마 데레사’ 출연 https://t.co/mdK48ELfvJ 극중 범죄심리학과 조교 박설을 연기한다. 늘 예의 바르고 친절하며 훈훈한 외모에 미소까지 예뻐 눈 달린 이라면 좋아하지 않을 수 없는 인기인이다. 학생뿐만 아니라 교직원까지, 학교 전부가 그를 좋아한다. https://t.co/C10a2mW7ic pic.twitter.com/yumuYQsT4S — ‎ً (@ggonigone) May 17, 2026

The character has been described as:

“A teaching assistant in the Department of Criminal Psychology. He is always polite and kind, and with his handsome looks and beautiful smile, he is a popular figure whom anyone with eyes cannot help but like. Not only the students but also the faculty and staff—the entire school—likes him.”

Kim Dan is one of the newest Korean actors to hit the scene and has already starred in two Netflix K-dramas, a guest role in Resident Playbook, and a supporting role as Moon Ung in The Winning Try. His first leading roles will come in the near future in the K-drama Men of the Harem and the film Night on Earth.

What is the production status of Ma Teresa?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

We’re yet to learn of any filming dates, so for now the series is still in development.

With the two lead cast members confirmed, we’d expect filming to get underway sometime in 2026.

What is the episode count?

There will be a total of 8 episodes.

At the time of writing, there’s no official release date for Ma Teresa. Once filming dates are confirmed, we’ll have a better understanding of when we can expect to see the K-drama on Netflix.

On the assumption that filming is to get underway in 2026, we could see a late 2027 release. However, a 2028 release is more realistic.

Are you looking forward to watching Ma Teresa on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!