‘After Life’ Season 3: Netflix Release Date & What to Expect

Season 2 of After Life is now on Netflix as of April 24th, 2020 and sets up a third (and final season) up which was given a swift renewal by Netflix. Here’s everything you need to know about After Life season 3 including when we could expect to see it, what to expect and where the series is in production.

After Life, in case you didn’t know, is a Netflix Original comedy series that features Ricky Gervais (and plenty of familiar faces if you follow his previous work such as The Office, Derek, or Extras) who plays the role of Tony. Tony has suffered an enormous loss with the passing of his wife and is left behind trying to pick up the pieces and find a new purpose.

Season two arrived on Netflix globally on April 24th, 2020 with the first season arriving back in March 2019.

Has After Life been renewed for season 3 at Netflix?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last updated: 05/06/2020)

Thankfully, we didn’t have to wait too long until Netflix pulled the trigger on the third season. On May 6th, 2020 Netflix UK put up a succinctly put Tweet that confirmed the good news:

NEWS: After Life will return for season 3. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 6, 2020

Ricky Gervais followed up with a Tweet of his own saying:

Because so many of you watched #AfterLife2 so quickly and made it Number 1 again, the nice people at Netflix have suggested that I get off my fat arse and do another season. This is all your fault.

From the offset, the chances of After Life getting renewed in some capacity were high as we made the case for below.

Was the series a hit? Well, we’ve never had exact confirmation of how many people have watched it. However, for season two, Netflix had released its top 10 feature and early indication says it’s a hit. In the UK, it dethroned Too Hot to Handle and Tiger King.

In addition, Ricky Gervais is currently part-way through his multi-year first-look deal with Netflix. The deal was struck back in July 2019.

When the deal was initially announced, Ricky did joke about the third season or, as he opted with some of his previous shows, a one-off special. He said: “I do – unless I can get some of the cast to help me write the third series and just sit back and just turn up,”.

Where is After Life season 3 in production?

Current production status: Early production/writing – production due to begin in April 2021 (Last updated: 07/27/2020)

Soon after the announcement of season three, Ricky Gervais started putting pen to paper.

The latest update we got was on July 23rd, 2020 when on a live-stream (and subsequent Tweet – see below) we got a first look at the draft for episode one of season three.

As you know, all filming is currently postponed around the world. After Life films in the United Kingdom which is set to allow productions to get underway again in July 2020 according to this report from The Guardian.

It’s likely that After Life won’t be impacted by any COVID-19 disruptions but that depends on multiple factors. In August 2020, we got word via ProductionIntelligence that After Life season 3 was currently due to begin filming in April 2021.

As to when you can expect season three to release on Netflix, at the earliest you can probably expect to stream season 3 at some point in late 2021.

Season 3 will be the final season of After Life on Netflix

Ricky Gervais has often ended his shows after two or three seasons and After Life will be following a similar path.

The Mirror reports that Ricky Gervais has confirmed that season four won’t be returning.

Gervais said:

"I've already made my mind up there won't be a four. "And you do put those things out there to make you remember as it's tempting but… there's an old saying that 'to lead the orchestra, you've got to turn your back on the audience'. "That's true. The audience think they want another one, but they're not sure. So you've got to be careful."

What to expect from After Life season 3

Let’s quickly run through the final events of season 2. During the town’s talent show where Tony seems to be recovering from his loss day by day, but he faces a further setback by the end of season two. His father, played by David Bradley, passes away from dementia in the nursing home. We suspect a formal funeral to take place at some point in season three.

Matts marriage seems to have been patched up throughout the course of season two but whether that’ll be long-lasting could be explored going forwards.

The major overarching plot for a third season would be the continuation and hopefully, the salvation of the local newspaper. Tony promised Sandy that the paper would continue and actually seemed to have got a kick out of having a new purpose in life.

We’ll also see how Tony copes with this loss of his Dad plus how the relationship blossoms (or burnout as the case may be) with Emma who finally got her name revealed in season two.

Of course, when it comes to the cast, much of that is speculation at this time. We’d expect to see continued flashbacks via Tony’s laptop and new characters introduced.

Now let us know what you think. Do you want to see After Life return for a third season on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.