All 12 Seasons of Crime Procedural ‘Bones’ Coming to Netflix in Select Regions

The Jeffersonian Institute is opening its doors to Netflix subscribers once again. We have learned that the long-running hit procedural Bones is the latest major library title from Disney (via 20th Century Television) to make its way to the service in international territories beginning at the end of January.

This addition continues the massive wave of licensing deals that have seen former Fox hits like Prison Break, How I Met Your Mother, and 24 find a new home on Netflix, albeit for a limited time in both the US and internationally. Now, Booth and Brennan are joining the lineup to solve murders, one skeleton at a time.

We can confirm that the complete series (Seasons 1-12) of Bones will arrive on Netflix in select regions on Saturday, January 31st, 2026.

Where is Bones streaming?

While this is not a worldwide rollout (the series remains on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in many other regions), a significant number of territories are receiving the show later this month. Confirmed regions include:

Australia

Israel

Europe: France, The Netherlands, Poland, Belgium

Asia: South Korea and select other territories

Unlike some of the other recent international licensing pickups, though, the United Kingdom and Canada weren’t included. In both regions, the show is currently locked to Disney+ and Prime Video for the foreseeable future. Likewise, we weren’t able to see the series arriving in Latin America. All that said, we’ve seen shows come to Netflix in waves, and Netflix may just be waiting for the license to lapse elsewhere, so keep your eyes peeled.

The US is also excluded for the time being, although it is currently widely available on Prime Video, Hulu, and Peacock. Bones had a long tenure on Netflix US throughout the 2010s, but was part of the entire Fox slate that departed in 2018.

What is Bones about?

Loosely based on the life and novels of forensic anthropologist Kathy Reichs, the series ran for 12 seasons from 2005 to 2017. It is famous for its unique mix of grisly forensic science, dark humor, and simmering romantic tension.

The story follows Dr. Temperance “Bones” Brennan, a brilliant but socially awkward forensic anthropologist at the Jeffersonian Institute, who teams up with Cocky FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth. Together, they investigate cases where the only evidence left behind is the victim’s remains.

The official synopsis reads:

“A forensic anthropologist and a cocky FBI agent build a team to investigate death causes. And quite often, there isn’t more to examine than rotten flesh or mere bones.”

Who is in the cast?

The series is anchored by the incredible chemistry between its two leads, but it also features a beloved ensemble of “squints” (interns and scientists):

Emily Deschanel as Dr. Temperance Brennan.

as Dr. Temperance Brennan. David Boreanaz (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) as FBI Agent Seeley Booth.

(Buffy the Vampire Slayer) as FBI Agent Seeley Booth. Michaela Conlin as Angela Montenegro.

as Angela Montenegro. T.J. Thyne as Dr. Jack Hodgins.

as Dr. Jack Hodgins. Tamara Taylor as Dr. Camille Saroyan.

as Dr. Camille Saroyan. John Francis Daley as Dr. Lance Sweets.

Will you be joining the investigation with Booth and Brennan on January 31st? Let us know in the comments below!