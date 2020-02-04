‘Always a Witch’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix in February 2020

Always a Witch (Siempre Bruja) is returning to Netflix for a second season in February 2020. Here’s everything we know about the second season of the fantasy series.

The series was first announced by Netflix back in December 2017 but took a year to come to fruition on Netflix itself.

The series is about a young witch who travels to the future to prevent being burned at the stake. The series is the second full Colombian series to air on Netflix and is filmed entirely in Colombia in locations such as Bogota, Cartagena, and Honda.

Always a Witch Season 2 Renewal Status

Netflix Official Renewal Status: Renewed (last updated: July 2019)

The series clearly struck a chord with Netflixers around the world and was given a season 2 renewal as well as some information being dropped about the next season too. We’ll come onto that in a minute.

Angely Gaviria, who appears on the show had this to say (roughly translated): “The wait is over, we finally started the second season of ‘Siempre bruja.’ What a thrill!”

The second season was announced over socials for the show in Spanish as well as picked up by FormulaTV.

When will season 2 of Always a Witch be on Netflix?

Although it wasn’t announced as part of the main February 2020 releases, we finally got word in early February that season 2 of Always a Witch will be on Netflix from February 28th, 2020 globally.

What we know about season 2

Along with the renewal, we also got some new information. Specifically, we now know that Spanish actor Óscar Casas will be joining the cast for season 2. He’s appeared in titles such as Instinto, Si fueras tú and Si fueras tú in the past.

Also joining the cast for season 2 are Laura Archbold as Amanda; Sebastian Osorio as Miguel; Junior González, who will play Antares; and Joao Agredo.

Will the controversy continue in season 2 of Always a Witch?

The show has gone under some criticism mainly because of some of the subject matter it covers and the ending. The ending in particular, where Carmen Eguiluz chooses to go back at the end of the movie to live with her slave master.

So I’ll continue to watch and support #AlwaysAWitch #SiempreBruja but the slave girl falling in love with the white son of a slave owner irks me. For one, that’s a played out storyline and two,It’s unnecessary. The story can function without it. — Candyce✨ (@tantalizngwords) February 2, 2019

Most of the controversy has been put down to cultural differences but still, it’s sparked a debate on Twitter and beyond about how the series portrays slavery.

In a post entitled, “How Siempre Bruja missed the mark”, the author went onto say: “Hiding behind the “love conquers all/ power of love” platitude like Carmen is not returning to the cruel reality as a Black slave in the 17th Century? No one is asking for these slave/slave owner love stories. That should not be a form of story development in 2019.”

Do you want to see Always a Witch return for a second season? Let us know in the comments.