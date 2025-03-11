Netflix Doc Series ‘American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden’ Release Date Delayed

Netflix has pulled the third American Manhunt docu-series from its schedule after initially being set for a March 10th release. A new release date has yet to be set, although we’re informed it’s still on the way.

Taking place throughout three episodes, the series comes from directors Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan (The Oslo Diaries) with interviews with key decision makers and CIA insiders within the US government who helped in the global chase to find the leader of Al Qaeda who orchestrated the devastating 9/11 attacks in 2001. The series spans the decade-long mission to capture one of the world’s most notorious terrorists.

Many people have noticed the delay on social media and in the comments of the YouTube video for the trailer (which had over 1M views at the time of publishing), and they don’t have answers. A notice on the page has been relabeled “Coming Soon.”

A Netflix representative confirmed the delay, saying they had a “scheduling shift” but noted they’d keep us updated with a new release date as and when it becomes available.

The series is the third in the American Manhunt docu-series, which follows a recent trend in Netflix’s labeling of their shows. Other brands they’ve created include Turning Point and American Murder. Previous entries in the American Manhunt series include The Boston Marathon Bombing in 2023 and, just recently, another retelling of the O.J. Simpson case.

The docu-series was first announced to the public alongside the initial release date back at Next on Netflix 2025 alongside a slew of other documentaries and docu-series confirmed to be coming throughout the year. Others included Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds, Katrina: Come Hell and High Water (due out in August), Eddie, Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey, and Titan.