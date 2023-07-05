‘American Primeval’ Netflix Limited Series: Everything We Know So Far

Two creators under overall deals have confirmed their next project with Netflix in a new limited series called American Primeval that’s expected to have now wrapped filming. Here’s everything we know about the project so far.

Note: this article was first released on November 4th, 2022 (the first outlet to announce the project) and has been updated to reflect new information. It was last updated in July 2023.

Up until the full unveiling, we had a brief synopsis of the upcoming series that’s currently in active development:

Article Continues Below...

“Traveling West with her son, Sara joins a Mormon caravan headed in the same direction but bloody conflict erupts between the Native Americans and those claiming the land for themselves.”

Upon the official unveiling, where we learned the limited series will consist of 6 episodes, Netflix provided a complete synopsis which reads as follows:

“American Primeval is a raw, adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West. The violent collisions of cultures, religions and communities as men and women fight and die for control of this new world – for a land they truly believe is their destiny. The ensemble tells a story of the sacrifice all must pay when they choose to enter a lawless and untamed wilderness.”

Who is behind American Primeval on Netflix?

The project is a collaboration between Film 44 (helmed by Peter Berg) and Grand Electric (helmed by Eric Newman). Both are under overall deals with Netflix and have previously partnered up on the upcoming limited series Painkiller.

Peter Berg is confirmed to serve as the sole director in the series while Eric Newman produces.

Berg, through Film 44, struck a deal with Netflix back in March 2021 where he would produce and direct new movies and series for the streamer. Thus far, he’s delivered Spenser Confidential. That deal is expected to be coming to an end after three years in early 2023.

Speaking about the project, Berg said:

“We are very appreciative that Netflix is trusting us to take a big swing with American Primeval. I’m looking forward to taking viewers into the most dynamic, intense, and heart pounding survival tale humanly possible. We are going into the belly of the beast. Cheers to Ted, Bela, Peter and the entire Netflix team for the support!”

Eric Newman, through Grand Electric, has worked on a slew of Netflix projects over the years, with more on the way. He struck his deal back in 2020, which is expected to end by the close of this year.

Newman’s other announced Netflix projects include Rebel Moon, Griselda, and The Upper World.

Mark L. Smith will serve as writer and executive producer on the project behind projects, including Netflix’s The Midnight Sky, The Revenant, and Overlord. Other producers include Tim King and Alex Gayner.

Rachel Tenner serves as the casting director for the new series. Armando Salas will serve as director of photography/cinematographer.

Who will star in American Primeval?

Alongside the initial announcement on December 6th, Taylor Kitsch was announced to lead the cast.

Kitsch, who ranks in the top 1000 stars on IMDb’s STARmeter, is the best known for playing Remy LeBeau in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, John Carter in Disney’s John Carter, and Tim Riggins in NBC’s Friday Night Lights (last chance to watch in the United States, by the way). He’s also set to appear in Netflix’s Painkiller in 2023.

Kitsch will play the role of Isaac – a traumatized man struggling to overcome his demons and find a reason to live in this brutal and punishing world.

In January 2023, Netflix added 11 new cast members, including:

Jai Courtney (Kaleidoscope, Suicide Squad) will play Virgil Cutter

(Kaleidoscope, Suicide Squad) will play Virgil Cutter Kyle Bradley Davis (American Horror Story, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) will play Tilly

(American Horror Story, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) will play Tilly Dane DeHaan (Oppenheimer, The Staircase) will play Jacob Pratt

(Oppenheimer, The Staircase) will play Jacob Pratt Betty Gilpin (Gaslit, GLOW) will star as Sara Rowell

(Gaslit, GLOW) will star as Sara Rowell Nick Hargrove (Devotion) will play Cottrell

(Devotion) will play Cottrell Derek Hinkey (Walker Independence, Horizon) will play Red Feather

(Walker Independence, Horizon) will play Red Feather Saura Lightfoot Leon (Hoard, Masters of the Air) will play Abish

(Hoard, Masters of the Air) will play Abish Preston Mota (Asteroid City) will play Devin Rowell

(Asteroid City) will play Devin Rowell Shawnee Pourier (Stranger Things, Dark Winds) will play Two Moons

(Stranger Things, Dark Winds) will play Two Moons Joe Tippett (Mare Of Easttown, The Morning Show) will play James Wolsey

(Mare Of Easttown, The Morning Show) will play James Wolsey Shea Whigham (Joker, Boardwalk Empire) will play Jim Bridger

Rounding out the recurring cast includes:

Alex Fine (1883)

(1883) Bodhi Rader (Better Call Saul, Into the Wild Frontier)

(Better Call Saul, Into the Wild Frontier) Alex Breaux (When They See Us, Joe Pickett)

(When They See Us, Joe Pickett) Dominic Bogart

Chris Martin

When will production begin on Netflix’s American Primeval?

Two sources indicated in late 2022 that the limited series will begin filming as soon as February 2023 in New Mexico, United States.

Filming reportedly began in February 2023 as planned and continued to July 5th, 2023. The series was filmed at Netflix’s Studios in Albuquerque plus in and around Santa Fe.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production employed over 4,000 New Mexicans, with 3,420 as background talent, 750 as

crew members, and 20 principal actors.

‘American Primeval’ is another high-profile series calling New Mexico home, New Mexico Film Office Director Amber Dodson said. But that’s no accident. With partners like Netflix, a universe of skilled local film professionals, diverse business partners, and a sophisticated ecosystem that can sustain large productions over many seasons, there is no doubt New Mexico will benefit from this production and feel the positive economic impacts on the film workforce to local businesses and beyond.

Are you looking forward to Netflix’s new Western series? Let us know in the comments.