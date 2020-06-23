Animated Original ‘Over the Moon’: Coming to Netflix Fall 2020 & Everything we Know so Far

Netflix has recently revealed an exciting new animated feature that will be arriving this Fall, titled Over the Moon. The exciting new movie will feature the voices of Sandra Oh, Cathy Ang, and John Cho. We’re keeping track of everything you’ll need to know about Over the Moon, including the plot, cast, trailer, and most importantly the Netflix release date.

Over the Moon is an upcoming animated musical co-production between Netflix and Pearl Studio. The feature is directed by animation veteran Glen Keane, and the story was written by the late Audry Wells and Jennifer Yee McDevitt. Wells, sadly, passed away in October 2018, which lead to McDevitt completing Wells’ vision for the story.

Despite his animation pedigree, Over the Moon is the first full length animated feature directed by Glen Keane. His work in the animation industry goes as far back as the early 70s and is credited for working on multiple Disney titles, most notably The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and Tangled.

When is the Netflix release date for Over the Moon

It was confirmed in the announcement that Over the Moon will be debuting on Netflix this Fall.

We can expect to learn of an exact release date in the coming months.

What is the plot of Over the Moon?

Enamored by the story of the legendary moon goddess that’s trapped on the moon, teenager Fei Fei builds her own rocketship in the attempt to meet her. With her trustee pet Rabbit and the stowaway Chin, they find a beautiful mythical world, and the search for the goddess begins.

Who are the cast members of Over the Moon?

So far, the following cast members have been confirmed for the upcoming feature:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Fei Fei Cathy Ang Ramy | I-ris | Age of Sail TBA / Mother? Sandra Oh Killing Eve | Grey’s Anatomy | Under the Tuscan Sun TBA / Father? John Cho Star Trek | Harold & Kumar | Searching Chang’e Phillipa Soo Moana | Smash | Hamilton TBA Ruthie Ann Miles The Americans | The King and I | All Rise Grandma Irene Tsu Down and Out in Beverly Hills | Law & Order: LA | Star Trek: Voyager Auntie Ling Margaret Cho Drop Dead Diva | 30 Rock | The Masked Singer TBA Artt Butler Her | Star vs. the Forces of Evil | Star Wars: The Clone Wars TBA Robert G. Chiu *Debuting* Lunarians Esther Chae NCIS | The West Wing | Law & Order: Criminal Intent

We can expect to learn more about the cast members and colorful characters we’ll be seeing in Over the Moon soon.

How many songs will feature in Over the Moon?

It has been confirmed that there will be a total of eight songs that will be featured in Over the Moon.

One of the songs, Rock to Moon, performed by Cathy Ang, has been described by director Glen Keane as “the heart of the musical.”

At the time of writing, the full soundtrack hasn’t been announced.

Are you excited to watch Over the Moon on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!