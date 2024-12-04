‘My Happy Marriage’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix in January 2025

The second season of My Happy Marriage is on its way! Officially renewed in 2023, the anime will return for broadcast in Japan in January 2025 and will also be available on Netflix. Here’s everything we know so far about the second season of My Happy Marriage on Netflix.

My Happy Marriage is an internationally licensed Japanese Netflix original anime series. The anime is an adaptation of Akumi Agitogi’s novel, which Tsukiho Tsukioka illustrated. Kinema Citrus, who also worked on the first season, will animate the second season. The directors for the second season are Takehiro Kubota (Gloomy the Naughty Grizzly) and Masayuki Kojima (Forest of Piano).

Takehiro Kubota had the following to say about the upcoming second season;

“Thanks to the support of many fans, the second season of “My Happy Marriage” will soon begin. In addition to the staff who have been participating since the first season, we have worked hard with our new staff members to fully maximize the appeal of this work. We hope that you will enjoy the relationship between Miyo and Kiyoka, which has deepened since the first season, and the development of the story, which is slightly different from that of the past.”

When is My Happy Marriage coming to Netflix?

It was recently revealed that the second season of My Happy Marriage will begin its Japanese broadcast on January 6th, 2025. Netflix will also stream anime episodes weekly.

What is the plot of My Happy Marriage season 2?

We have a synopsis for the second season provided by Kinema Citrus:

“The first season saw a moving change, where Miyo, a girl lacking in self-confidence due to the oppression she faced from her stepmother and sister while growing up, touched the heart of an aloof military elite, Kiyoka Kudo, with her sincerity; and in turn, began to face herself after having turned a blind eye to her own self for so long. In the second season, the battle over the “blood of the Usuba” that flows through Miyo enters a new phase, with their love put to the test. Will these two be able to fully protect the happiness they have finally grasped in their hands?”

Ami Sato the Series Composition had the following to say about the second season;

“Thanks to the support of so many people in both Japan and abroad, we were once again able to face the story of Miyo that was woven by Agitogi-sensei. Miyo’s many new encounters the second season brings forces her to realize the reality that she cannot just wish to “be by someone’s side”, but I hope that you will be able to fully immerse yourself in the preciousness of Miyo and Kiyoka, whose bond grows deeper with each encounter.”

New Characters and Cast for the Second Season

Ryotaro Okaiyu will play the role of Tadakiyo Kudo, the previous head of the Kudo family and Kiyoka’s father.

Ryotaro Okiayu had the following to say about being cast in the role:

“Is this what it feels like to meet the person your son will be marrying?” that was what I personally experienced during the recording. She’s just so adorable, I can’t help it. (laughs) It doesn’t matter what my son thinks of me. I just want them to be happy. That’s really all I want, yup yup. As for my character’s partner, she is QUITE a strong-willed person. However, she has her reasons, and I want to cherish Tadakiyo’s broad-mindedness in being able to fully accept them.”

Kikuko Inoue will play the role of Fuyu Kudo, the mother of Kiyoka.

Kikuko Inoue had the following to say about being cast in the role:

“I am tremendously happy to be able to appear in “My Happy Marriage”! In contrast to the happiness I felt, the character I play, Fuyu, tends to be cold and say harsh words, so I had to harden my heart during the recordings. Thanks to her kind husband, she lives a life of comfort, but… I feel she harbours a sadness, a certain sorrow deep in her heart. I hope to express to the best of my ability the terrifying love of a mother who wants her beloved Kiyoka to be happy! Thank you very much for your support.”

Yuya Uchida plays the role of Naoshi Usui, the founder of the “Gifted Communion,” a sect that plans to overthrow society.

Yuya Uchida had the following to say about being cast in the role:

“It’s a huge honor to be able to voice Naoshi Usui. Loving you with all my heart, I swept everything away in order to protect my undefiled pure love. And that is why I will never forgive you. I am deeply grateful to be able to record this with Noriko Hidaka. Even if I intended to be white, having someone with a feeling of transparency beside me made me understand how sullied I am; as someone no longer clean, I instinctively felt that my obligation was to protect this purity at all costs.”

Are you looking forward to watching the second season of My Happy Marriage? Let us know in the comments below!