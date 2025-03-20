Production Delays for ‘My Happy Marriage’ Season 2 Episode 12 on Netflix

Thanks to production delays, the penultimate episode of the second season of the weekly anime My Happy Marriage has been delayed by at least a week.

My Happy Marriage is an internationally licensed Japanese Netflix original anime series. The anime is an adaptation of Akumi Agitogi’s novel, which Tsukiho Tsukioka illustrated.

The eldest daughter of the noble Siamori family is treated like a servant by her stepfamily, but a marriage proposal to Kiyoka Kudou offers her a chance to escape, and a new life.

Why has My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12 been delayed?

On March 20th, 2025, the anime publisher behind My Happy Marriage, Kadokawa, announced that the 12th episode of the second season had been postponed due to production delays:

“Thank you for your continued support of My Happy Marriage Season 2.



We regret to inform you that Episode 25, originally scheduled to stream on Netflix worldwide on Monday, March 24 (JST), has been postponed due to production delays.



We sincerely apologize for the delay and any inconvenience this may cause to our viewers.



The updated Netflix streaming schedule will be announced as soon as it is confirmed.



We appreciate your patience and support.”

When will episode 12 be available to stream on Netflix?

Kadokawa did not confirm when the episode would be broadcast; however, it has been reported that episode twelve will be released on March 31st, 2025.

This means the season finale will air a week later, on April 6th, 2025.

What time will the episode be on Netflix?

Episodes of My Happy Marriage air in Japan at 10:30 pm JST. So below is the timetable of what time the latest episodes land on Netflix.

World Map Start Time for My Happy Marriage Here's a world map with major timezones and countries marked with their equivalent times. List of Countries and Time Zones for My Happy Marriage

Are you disappointed about the delay for My Happy Marriage season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!