Anime Netflix News

Production Delays for ‘My Happy Marriage’ Season 2 Episode 12 on Netflix

Episode 12 of the anime My Happy Marriage has been delayed a week.

Jacob Robinson What's on Netflix Avatar
By ·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
My Happy Marriage

Picture: My Happy Marriage – Netflix

Thanks to production delays, the penultimate episode of the second season of the weekly anime My Happy Marriage has been delayed by at least a week. 

My Happy Marriage is an internationally licensed Japanese Netflix original anime series. The anime is an adaptation of Akumi Agitogi’s novel, which Tsukiho Tsukioka illustrated.

The eldest daughter of the noble Siamori family is treated like a servant by her stepfamily, but a marriage proposal to Kiyoka Kudou offers her a chance to escape, and a new life.

 

Why has My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12 been delayed?

On March 20th, 2025, the anime publisher behind My Happy Marriage, Kadokawa, announced that the 12th episode of the second season had been postponed due to production delays:

“Thank you for your continued support of My Happy Marriage Season 2.
 
We regret to inform you that Episode 25, originally scheduled to stream on Netflix worldwide on Monday, March 24 (JST), has been postponed due to production delays.
 
We sincerely apologize for the delay and any inconvenience this may cause to our viewers.
 
The updated Netflix streaming schedule will be announced as soon as it is confirmed.
 
We appreciate your patience and support.”

When will episode 12 be available to stream on Netflix?

Kadokawa did not confirm when the episode would be broadcast; however, it has been reported that episode twelve will be released on March 31st, 2025.

This means the season finale will air a week later, on April 6th, 2025.

What time will the episode be on Netflix?

Episodes of My Happy Marriage air in Japan at 10:30 pm JST. So below is the timetable of what time the latest episodes land on Netflix.

World Map Start Time for My Happy Marriage

Here's a world map with major timezones and countries marked with their equivalent times.

List of Countries and Time Zones for My Happy Marriage

Are you disappointed about the delay for My Happy Marriage season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

Newest Articles - Anime

'The Summer Hikaru Died' Netflix Anime Series: July 2025 Release & What We Know So Far Article Teaser Photo

'The Summer Hikaru Died' Netflix Anime Series: July 2025 Release & What We Know So Far
Anime 'Witch Watch' Will Stream on Netflix Globally from April 2025 Article Teaser Photo

Anime 'Witch Watch' Will Stream on Netflix Globally from April 2025
'One Piece' Egghead Island Arc Part 2 to Stream on Netflix from April 2025 Article Teaser Photo

'One Piece' Egghead Island Arc Part 2 to Stream on Netflix from April 2025
New Anime on Netflix in April 2025 Article Teaser Photo

New Anime on Netflix in April 2025

Recommended from What's on Netflix

All 20+ Canceled Netflix Series in 2024

All 20+ Canceled Netflix Series in 2024

‘Bridgerton’ Season 4: First Look, Bridgerton Event & What We Know So Far

‘Bridgerton’ Season 4: First Look, Bridgerton Event & What We Know So Far

What Are Netflix’s Most Popular Games? What Do They Tell Us About Their Changing Strategy?

What Are Netflix’s Most Popular Games? What Do They Tell Us About Their Changing Strategy?

The Biggest Netflix Originals We’ll be Saying Goodbye to in 2025

The Biggest Netflix Originals We’ll be Saying Goodbye to in 2025