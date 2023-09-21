my happy marriage renewed for a second season at netflix

After a successful first season of the My Happy Marriage anime, it has been confirmed the anime will return for a second season on Netflix. Details are limited but we expect the anime to return sometime in early 2025.

My Happy Marriage is a Japanese Netflix Original anime series and adaptation of the light novel ‘Hepburn: Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon’ by author Akumi Agitogi. A manga adaptation was published in Square Enix’s Gangan Online in December 2018, which is still ongoing and four volumes have been published so far.

“Miyo Saimori is the eldest daughter of the noble Saimori family, but as the un-Gifted daughter of her father’s despised first wife, she’s treated like a servant by her stepmother and half-sister. When escape comes in the form of being offered in marriage to the infamously cold Kiyoka Kudou, Miyo barely has enough left in her to hope, assuming that because she lacks Spirit-Sight she’ll be rejected and die on the streets as her parents intended. But contrary to everyone’s expectations, Miyo is not universally loathed, and her betrothal offers her the most precious chance of all: to learn to stop hating herself.”

My Happy Marriage Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 21/09/2023)

The news that My Happy Marriage was renewed for a second season was confirmed on the anime’s official Twitter page.

Translated from Japanese to English, the following statement was made regarding the renewal of My Happy Marriage;

“It has been decided that the second season of the TV anime “My Happy Marriage” will be produced! The second production decision visual drawn in conjunction with this announcement has also been released!! The cumulative circulation of the series has finally exceeded 8 million copies!!! Don’t miss out on the continuing “wata-kon” whirlwind!!!”

My Happy Marriage spent seven weeks in the top ten rankings, reaching as high as third place. In total, the anime was watched for 29,000,000 hours across the seven weeks.

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 July 9th, 2023 to July 16th, 2023 1,600,000 6 1 July 16th, 2023 to July 23rd, 2023 2,600,000 (+63%) 4 2 July 23rd, 2023 to July 30th, 2023 4,300,000 (+65%) 6 3 July 30th, 2023 to August 6th, 2023 4,900,000 (+14%) 6 4 August 6th, 2023 to August 13th, 2023 5,500,000 (+12%) 3 5 August 13th, 2023 to August 20th, 2023 5,600,000 (+2%) 6 6 August 27th, 2023 to September 3rd, 2023 4,500,000 (-20%) 10 7

When can we expect to see a second season of My Happy Marriage on Netflix?

At the time of writing, there is no official Netflix release date for the second season of My Happy Marriage.

Given the announcement for the second season has just been made, we aren’t expecting to see the second season for a long time. The production of anime is a significantly long process, and fans could be waiting until late 2024 or early 2025 at the earliest.

