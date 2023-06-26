‘My Happy Marriage’ Romantic Anime Series Coming to Netflix in July 2023

A new romantic anime series, My Happy Marriage, is coming to Netflix sometime in 2023. A potential July release means we could see episodes released weekly. Here’s everything we know so far about My Happy Marriage on Netflix.

My Happy Marriage is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original anime series and adaptation of the light novel ‘Hepburn: Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon’ by author Akumi Agitogi. A manga adaptation was published in Square Enix’s Gangan Online in December 2018.

When is the Netflix release date?

Previously, a preliminary release date of Saturday, October 1st, 2023 had been set by Netflix. However, the release schedule has changed, and My Happy Marriage will now be released weekly on Netflix from Wednesday, July 5th, 2023.

Thanks to the success of the second season of Vinland Saga, we should expect to see a growth in the number of anime arriving weekly on Netflix.

What is the plot of My Happy Marriage?

Miyo Saimori was the unfortunate child of a loveless, arranged marriage. After her mother died, her father brought in his lover and her own daughter, Kaya. From then on, Miyo’s life was reduced to that of a mere servant. Even worse, while Kaya inherited the family’s psychic abilities, Miyo had none she was truly the daughter with no merit.

After years of being treated like dirt, Miyo has learned to keep her head down, hide her pain, and obey every order. So, it comes as no surprise that she is arranged to be married to Kiyoka Kudou, a military captain rumored to be so cruel that he has driven away every one of his potential wives so far. From a painful upbringing to a painful marriage, that’s the future that awaits Miyo—or so she thinks. Contrary to her expectations, her new husband is actually kind-hearted. What really awaits Miyo is a blissful, everlasting marriage full of happiness!

Who are the cast members of My Happy Marriage?

Kaito Ishikawa is the voice of Kiyoka Kudou. Ishikawa is most well known for being the voice of Tobio Kageyama in Haikyuu!! and Sakuta Azusagawa in Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai. He is also the voice of Genos in One Punch Man and Tenya Iida in My Hero Academia, and many more.

Reina Ueda is the voice of Miyo Saimori. Ueda is the voice of Kanao Tsuyuri in Demon Slayer and Reze in Chainsaw Man. She is also the voice of Hideyoshi Nagachika in Tokyo Ghoul and Akane Shinjou in SSSS.Gridman, and many more.

Hiro Shimono is the voice of Yoshito Godou. Shimono is most well known as the voice of Zenitsu Agatsuma in Demon Slayer, Keima Katsuragi in The World Only God Knows, Dabi in My Hero Academia, and Connie Springer in Attack on Titan.

The remaining voice cast are;

Houko Kuwashima (Kaginado) as Yurie

Koutarou Nishiyama (Kiznaiver) as Kouji Tatsuishi

Ayane Sakura (Charlotte) as Kaya Saimori.

Are you looking forward to the release of My Happy Marriage on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!