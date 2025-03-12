‘One Piece’ Egghead Island Arc Part 2 to Stream on Netflix from April 2025

After a long six month wait, One Piece Egghead Island Arc will return with new weekly episodes from April 2025.

From the hundreds of anime episodes available, movies, the live-action series, and weekly episodes of the latest One Piece episodes, Netflix has become a fantastic platform for One Piece content.

Egghead Island Arc first began streaming on Netflix in January 2024, offering access to the latest One Piece episodes to millions of subscribers around the world.

After 34 weeks of incredible episodes, TOEI Animation announced that One Piece would go on a six-month hiatus to allow the animation team more time to work on and improve the anime even further. During the hiatus, TOEI released remastered episodes of the Fishman Island Arc on Crunchyroll, which dropped the number of episodes from 57 to 21 and drastically improved the animation.

When is One Piece Egghead Island part 2 coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that after a six month hiatus that One Piece Egghead Island will return with part 2 in April 2025.

ONE PIECE: EGGHEAD ARC PART 2, COMING THIS APRIL ‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/6z8kkFJekv — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 12, 2025

The streaming service has yet to announce a release date for the first episode’s return.

If part 2’s release follows the same schedule as part 1, then we can deduce that the first episode will be released on Netflix on Saturday, April 12th, 2025. This is because it has been confirmed that the first episode will be simulcast on Crunchyroll on April 6th, 2025.

The release of the One Piece episodes on Netflix was several days after being simulcast on Crunchyroll and broadcast in Japan.

THE WAIT IS OVER The #OnePiece anime hiatus is over! Egghead Part-2 will resume the simulcast on @crunchyroll April 6!#EGGHEAD #ONEPIECEDAYDALLAS pic.twitter.com/Nb2nGLc6CJ — One Piece US (@OnePieceAnimeUS) March 8, 2025

