‘One Piece’ Anime to Take 6 Month Break but There’s Good News for Fans

Since January 2024, episodes of the One Piece Egghead Island Arc have been released on Netflix weekly. However, fans may be stunned to learn that the anime is now on a six-month hiatus and will return in April 2025! In the meantime, a remastered version of the Fishman Island Arc will fill the void while we await the return of the Egghead Island Arc.

Netflix has become one of the best platforms for One Piece content. There are new weekly episodes, several hundred anime episodes, films, a live-action series, and an upcoming remaster. Eiichiro Oda’s beloved pirate Odyssey is one of Japan’s most beloved fictional franchises worldwide.

When will the One Piece anime return?

It has been confirmed that the One Piece anime will return in April 2025 with the release of episode 1123.

Why is the One Piece anime taking a break?

The quality of the One Piece anime has significantly improved since the Wano Country arc. This trend continued into the Egghead Island arc, where arguably, the animation has never been more fantastic in the anime.

To maintain this standard, the animation team has set itself; it’s only natural that after years of hard work, the team gets a much-needed break. However, this doesn’t mean the staff are on vacation for six months. This means that the animators at TOEI will be given more time to work on the anime, thanks to an improved schedule. This also means that, at the very least, we’ll see the incredible standard of animation maintained, which also provides us with plenty of excitement over the idea that we could soon witness some of the best animation in the history of the One Piece anime.

So what now?

Do not worry; while the anime is on its six-month break, the One Piece-shaped hole will be filled with more One Piece content thanks to the remastered and condensed version of the Fish-Man Island arc.

The original Fish-Man Island arc consisted of 57 episodes and had terrible pacing. Not to mention, the animation quality at the time was nowhere near the standard it is today.

Thanks to the remaster by TOEI, the number of episodes has dropped from 57 to 21, and the animation improved vastly.

Is the Fishman Island Arc remaster coming to Netflix?

We’ve seen nothing to suggest that the Fishman Island Arc remaster isn’t coming to Netflix. The special One Piece fan letter episode will be released on Netflix on Saturday, October 27th, 2024, and we’re under the assumption that when the remaster Fishman Island arc is released in Japan and simulcast on Crunchyroll, Netflix will receive the latest episode several days later.

More One Piece anime coming to Netflix soon?

Subscribers will soon be able to stream the Punk Hazard Arc on Netflix from November 1st, 2024.

Are you happy about the One Piece anime taking a break? How about the Fishman Island remaster? Let us know in the comments below!