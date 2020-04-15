Are Seasons 1-3 of ‘Killing Eve’ on Netflix?

Killing Eve is one of the biggest shows to come out of the BBC in recent years. While subsequent series haven’t quite sustained the magic of series one, it’s still an excellent bingeable show. Is Killing Eve on Netflix and if not, will Killing Eve be on Netflix? Let’s dive in.

The British spy thriller that features the incredible talents of Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, and Fiona Shaw.

The series comes from Phoebe Waller-Bridge who is mostly known for her appearance and talents behind the camera on BBC’s Fleabag (sadly also not on Netflix). Killing Eve is a series about the lives of a security operative and an assassin becoming linked through several misfortunes.

Is Killing Eve on Netflix in the United States?

Sadly, Netflix missed out on Killing Eve in the United States. Despite airing on AMC in the States, the streaming rights were snapped up by Hulu who, at the time of publishing, is streaming two seasons.

Once its wrapped up airing, it’s expected that season 3 will arrive on Hulu in December 2020.

Will Killing Eve be on Netflix UK?

Netflix UK won’t be the recipient of Killing Eve either. At the moment, all three seasons are available on BBC iPlayer who also broadcasts the series.

Beyond that, in a similar fashion to Fleabag, Amazon Prime then carries the show a couple of years after its initial debut. At the time of publishing, the first season of Killing Eve is available via Amazon Prime.

What about Netflix Canada and Australia?

In Canada, you can find the series streaming exclusively on Crave.

In Australia, only the first season can be found at the time of publishing on Stan.

Before we wrap up, we’d be foolish not to mention the fact that Sandra Oh is set to appear in the upcoming Netflix comedy series called The Chair. The series comes from D.B. Weiss and David Benioff.