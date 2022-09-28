‘Argon’ K-Drama Series Leaving Netflix in October & November 2022

Argon, Netflix’s third internationally licensed k-drama is set to leave the US and UK libraries after five years on Netflix. October will see Argon leave Netflix UK, and November for Netflix US.

Contrary to popular belief just because a series or film is given the title of Netflix Original, it does not mean Netflix retains the rights to stream the property perpetually, as we’ve recently seen with the announcement that Hemlock Grove will leave Netflix globally in October 2022.

Argon was the third k-drama Netflix licensed exclusively outside of South Korea and has been available to stream in a number of different Netflix libraries around the world since October and November 2017.

In a world filled with provocative (and often misleading) news, a passionate team of investigative TV reporters strives to bring truths to light.

When and where is Argon leaving Netflix?

Argon will be leaving both Netflix US and Netflix UK, however, the leaving dates are different for each country.

First of all, Argon will be leaving Netflix UK on October 26th, 2022, exactly five years after it was added to Netflix in October 2017.

A month later Argon will leave Netflix US on November 22nd, 2022, five years after it was added to the US library in November 2017.

Argon will also be leaving the Netflix libraries of the following countries on October 26th, 2022:

Australia

Canada

Czech Republic

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

India

Japan

Lithuania

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Slovakia

South Africa

Thailand

Ukraine

Why is Argon leaving Netflix?

There may be some confusion as to why Argon, a Netflix Original series, is leaving Netflix. Unfortunately, this is because Netflix hasn’t been the best at defining the difference between the different types of Originals.

Argon is leaving Netflix due to the fact that the k-drama is an internationally licensed Netflix series, and the license Netflix had for the k-drama is coming to an end. This means for a limited period of time Netflix was the exclusive streaming home for Argon outside of its native country (South Korea).

In June 2022, another previously internationally licensed k-drama, Man to Man, left Netflix.

