K-Drama ‘Man to Man’ Leaving Netflix in June 2022

One of the high-profile JTBC shows that arrive on Netflix around the world as a Netflix Original is now showing a departure date suggesting it’ll be leaving the service for good come June 2022. Man to Man is scheduled to leave Netflix on June 10th, 2022.

The show first aired on JTBC in South Korea between April 21st to

June 10th, 2017 before arriving on Netflix back on June 10th, 2017.

That means Netflix has held the exclusive license to stream the show for exactly 5 years (this could be key in determining other high-profile K-drama removals in the future). NewonNetflix.info also notes there was a period of time in October 2017 when the show was unavailable.

Starring in the series was Park Hae-jin, Park Sung-woong, Kim Min-jung, Chae Jung-an, and Yeon Jung-hoon.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve yet to dive into the 16 episode series:

“Disguised as a bodyguard, a special agent must complete his national secret tasks while pandering to the whims of his ill-tempered world star.”

As we’ve seen with many K-dramas Man to Man would never return for a second season instead leaving a neat package with a beginning, middle, and crucially, an end.

Despite the show leaving on June 10th, your last day to fully watch the show on Netflix is June 9th before it leaves at midnight in your respective timezone. Where the show will end up next is a mystery. Many of the JTBC K-dramas aired before 2017 are mostly streaming on Rakuten’s Viki in the United States.

Of course, the significance of this removal (and why we’re doing a dedicated post for it) is because it carries Netflix Original branding. As we’ve learned in recent years, just because it has the branding doesn’t mean it’s safe on Netflix.

With Man to Man leaving, that sets a precedent in the coming years for other well-known JTBC shows to also depart Netflix. That likely means Netflix won’t remain the home for favorites like Forecasting Love and Weather, Itaewon Class, The Good Detective, or Chief of Staff as the decade comes to a close.

Man to Man won’t be the only Korean show to leave Netflix on June 10th either. 28 Moons, Magic Phone, My Little Baby, and Singles Villa are also set to leave.

Will you miss Man to Man when it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.