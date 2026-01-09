Home Netflix News

Baby Einsteins' Ocean Explorers Making Jump from YouTube To Netflix in February 2026

It's the latest high-profile jump from the kids world of YouTube to Netflix.


The popular YouTube Kids series Baby Einstein Ocean Explorers is weighing anchor and heading to Netflix in February 2026.

It shouldn’t be news that Netflix has been aggressively expanding its library of pre-existing successful YouTube franchises over the last half a decade. Following the massive global success of CoComelon and others like Little Angel and Blippi, among many others, the streamer is now adding another f

Baby Einstein Ocean Explorers is produced by Kids2 and Hello Einstein Studios, with distribution support from Moonbug Entertainment—a name that should be very familiar, given they distribute CoComelon among other titles on Netflix and plenty of other streamers.

Six episodes are expected to land in the first wave, scheduled for February 2nd, though it’s unclear whether more will arrive later. Most Netflix regions are picking up the show, including the US and the UK. The show coming to Netflix won’t impact its YouTube availability. 

The Baby Einstein channel boasts over 800 videos, just over 1 million subscribers, and over 900 million views, though most are music videos; it also has other shows, such as the most recent, Farm Explorers.

What is Baby Einstein Ocean Explorers?

With over a million views, you may have already encountered Cal, Neptune, and the rest of the crew on YouTube. Launching originally in 2023, the series is a modern spinoff of the classic Baby Einstein brand. However, unlike the DVD-era content many parents remember, Ocean Explorers is a narrative-driven adventure series. The show focuses on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) principles. Each 5-minute episode follows the main crew—Cal (caterpillar), Neptune (turtle), Opus (octopus), Tinker (tiger), and Dean (dog)—as they explore the ocean.

The signature of the series is its blend of 3D character animation with real-world high-definition footage of marine life, a callback to the original Baby Einstein “Discovery” style.

