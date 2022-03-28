‘Baki Hanma’ Season 2 Renewal Confirmed and in Production

Almost six months on from the release of Baki: Hanma, we finally have confirmation that the series will return for a second season on Netflix. Production is now ongoing, and we hope to see the return of Baki: Hanma on Netflix before the end of 2022. Here’s everything we know so far.

Baki Hanma is a Netflix Original martial-arts anime series and is the sequel to the anime Baki. Based on the manga of the same name by author Keisuke Itagaki. TMS Entertainment continues as the production company behind the anime.

Between the renewal of Kengan Ashura, the continuation of the Baki Hanma anime, and the summer arrival of the new Kung Fu Panda series there is no shortage of animated martial arts content on Netflix.

Baki Hanma Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 28/03/2022)

Netflix announced the renewal of Baki Hanma alongside the announcement that production is currently ongoing for the second season.

As one of the most popular anime currently streaming on Netflix, It was a no-brainer that the series would be renewed for a second season.

What to expect from the second season of Baki Hanma

WARNING SPOILERS FOR SEASON 1 OF BAKI HANMA

By the end of the season, Baki had gotten his wish and engaged in a one-on-one fight with Biscuit Oliva, the self-proclaimed strongest man in America.

After displaying their fighting skills, and growing bored with the contest, Baki and Oliva resorted to trading blows till the last man was left standing. Baki was able to overpower Oliva, earning himself a pardon and the blessing to carry on his journey to defeat his father Yuujiro.

However, before Baki can face off against Yuujiro, a new contender may stand in his way. Underneath a nuclear waste facility in Colorado, a perfectly preserved caveman fighting a dinosaur has been found. Judging by manga spoilers the caveman is no slouch, and definitely a worthy opponent for Baki before his climactic showdown with Yuujiro.

Both father and son’s fated duel has been described as “like two countries going to war,” but between Baki and Yuujiro all either cares about is fighting the strongest possible opponent.

When can we expect to see Baki Hanma season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for season 2 of Baki Hanma, however, we would expect to see the martial arts anime return before the end of 2022.

Are you looking forward to the release of Baki Hanma season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!