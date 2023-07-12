‘Kengan Ashura’ Season 2: September 2023 Release Date & What We Know So Far

It’s been a long wait, but we finally have confirmation that Kengan Ashura will return with a brand new full second season in 2023. Here’s everything we know so far about Kengan Ashura part 3 (or season 2 as it’s otherwise known) on Netflix.

Kengan Ashura is a Netflix Original martial arts anime series based on the manga series of the same name by author Yubako Sandrovich. The series is animated by Larx Entertainment and distributed worldwide by Netflix.

Since the Edo period of Japan, combatants have taken part in gladiatorial combat. Within the arenas are the powerful, wealthy, and greedy businessmen that hire gladiators on their behalf in a winner takes all fight.

Bursting his way onto the scene is Tokita Ohma, joining the arenas and annihilating his opponents with ease. His skill and ability to destroy opponents have caught the eye of many within the arenas, with many fighters lining up to take Tokita Ohma on. Tokita Ohma fighting on behalf of the Yamashita Trading Co. takes part in the Kengan Annihilation Tournament. With even more gladiators to fight Tokita Ohma can’t wait to test his might.

Part 2 (Season 1 – Part 2) concluded with Ohma’s fight in the second round, beating Raina and moving on to the third round/quarter-final. Considering there are two further rounds, the semi-final and final, after the quarter-finals. As a result, there’s still a large portion of the story to be covered.

Has Netflix renewed Kengan Ashura for Part 3?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 24/03/2022)

It’s taken two and a half years for confirmation, but on March 23rd, 2022, the Netflix Japan Anime Twitter account confirmed that Kengan Ashura will return!

Per the editor of Kengan Omega manga, the new series will adapt the original manga’s story “until the end of the original (the end of the tournament)!”.

When is the Netflix release date for Kengan Ashura part 3?

On Netflix’s official Twitter account for its anime content, it was confirmed with some new key visual art that Kengan Ashura will return for part 3 sometime in 2023!

Netflix Anime and Netflix France provided a month window in March 2023 with a Tweet confirming that the new season of Kengan Ashura will drop in September 2023. We now know that date to be September 21st, 2023.

Alongside the announcement came even more new art, with the poster focusing on Tokija Ouma.

Kengan Ashura Season 2 is headed to Netflix this September

Are you looking forward to season 2 of Kengan Ashura? Let us know in the comments below!