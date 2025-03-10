‘Beauty in Black’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix & New Tyler Perry Movie In The Works

We’ve been holding onto this one for a while, but over the weekend, Tyler Perry confirmed that season 2 of Beauty in Black is officially a go! The news comes a few days after the second half of season 1 was dropped on Netflix globally.

Serving as Tyler Perry’s sixth major Netflix project (eighth if you count Don’t Look Up and Brain on Fire where he acted but wasn’t behind the production), Beauty in Black first debuted back in October last year following an exotic dancer as she becomes embroiled in a cosmetics company run by a dysfunctional and crime-ridden family dynasty. The first season, consisting of 16 episodes, was split up into two parts, with the second arriving on March 7th. Given the ending, many fans are already clamoring for information on the future, although we know it’s definitely secure.

Posting on Instagram, the director and actor said:

“I’m just gonna sit this right here!! YALL AINT READY FOR SEASON 2 of #BeautyInBlack !! Thanks for making season one HUGE!”

A second season has been on the cards for months, given the strong performance of Season 1, Part 1 late last year and being greenlit soon after. Reports began surfacing of a production start on season 2 of the show in early 2025. That’s indeed been the case with production listings, suggesting that production has already been underway on Season 2 as of early February.

We don’t yet have numbers for Season 1 part 2 (they are scheduled to be released on March 11th at 8 PM GMT), but we do know the show has re-entered the top 10s in over 40 countries, including the US, where it’s sat as the number 1 title since part 2 premiered. Season 1, part 1, was featured in over 84 countries for context and spent four weeks in the global top 10, picking up 136.90 million hours watched (equating to 20.80M views).

No word on when season 2 will be hitting our screens, but given the tight turnaround productions Tyler Perry has, we would expect it to return either in late 2025 or early 2026.

What’s on Netflix has previously contacted Netflix to confirm season 2 of the show, but they declined to comment. We’ll update you should we learn more.

Separately, we’re hearing that Netflix has just ordered another Tyler Perry movie called Doing Life. Details on the new film are slim. It would appear to be prison-related but beyond that, it’s entering production on March 19th at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

That adds to the four other projects Perry has in the works, scheduled to be released throughout 2025. Madea’s Destination Wedding, R&B, Straw, and She the People are still to come throughout the year.