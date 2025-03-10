Netflix News Beauty in Black

‘Beauty in Black’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix & New Tyler Perry Movie In The Works

Tyler Perry confirmed the renewal of the drama series following the premiere of Part 2.

Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Beauty In Black Season Two Renewed At Netflix

Picture: Netflix

We’ve been holding onto this one for a while, but over the weekend, Tyler Perry confirmed that season 2 of Beauty in Black is officially a go! The news comes a few days after the second half of season 1 was dropped on Netflix globally

Serving as Tyler Perry’s sixth major Netflix project (eighth if you count Don’t Look Up and Brain on Fire where he acted but wasn’t behind the production), Beauty in Black first debuted back in October last year following an exotic dancer as she becomes embroiled in a cosmetics company run by a dysfunctional and crime-ridden family dynasty. The first season, consisting of 16 episodes, was split up into two parts, with the second arriving on March 7th. Given the ending, many fans are already clamoring for information on the future, although we know it’s definitely secure. 

Posting on Instagram, the director and actor said:

“I’m just gonna sit this right here!!

YALL AINT READY FOR SEASON 2 of #BeautyInBlack !!

Thanks for making season one HUGE!”

Tylerperry

Picture: Tyler Perry / Instagram

A second season has been on the cards for months, given the strong performance of Season 1, Part 1 late last year and being greenlit soon after. Reports began surfacing of a production start on season 2 of the show in early 2025. That’s indeed been the case with production listings, suggesting that production has already been underway on Season 2 as of early February. 

What’s Coming to Netflix in March 2025

We don’t yet have numbers for Season 1 part 2 (they are scheduled to be released on March 11th at 8 PM GMT), but we do know the show has re-entered the top 10s in over 40 countries, including the US, where it’s sat as the number 1 title since part 2 premiered. Season 1, part 1, was featured in over 84 countries for context and spent four weeks in the global top 10, picking up 136.90 million hours watched (equating to 20.80M views). 

No word on when season 2 will be hitting our screens, but given the tight turnaround productions Tyler Perry has, we would expect it to return either in late 2025 or early 2026. 

What’s on Netflix has previously contacted Netflix to confirm season 2 of the show, but they declined to comment. We’ll update you should we learn more. 

Separately, we’re hearing that Netflix has just ordered another Tyler Perry movie called Doing Life. Details on the new film are slim. It would appear to be prison-related but beyond that, it’s entering production on March 19th at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. 

That adds to the four other projects Perry has in the works, scheduled to be released throughout 2025. Madea’s Destination WeddingR&BStraw, and She the People are still to come throughout the year

More on Beauty in Black

PosterRating: TV-MA
Language: English
Genre: Drama
Cast: Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith
Season Additions:
  • - Season 1 - Part 2 was added to Netflix on March 7th, 2025
  • - Season 1 - Part 1 was added to Netflix on October 24th, 2024
View Viewing Statistics

All Tags:

Newest Articles - Netflix News

Dutch Comedy Series 'Roosters' Secures Quick Season 2 Renewal at Netflix Article Teaser Photo

Dutch Comedy Series 'Roosters' Secures Quick Season 2 Renewal at Netflix
'Carlos Alcaraz: My Way' Netflix Tennis Documentary Sets April 2025 Release Article Teaser Photo

'Carlos Alcaraz: My Way' Netflix Tennis Documentary Sets April 2025 Release
'Kill Tony' Is Headed to Netflix; 3 Specials Ordered With First To Premiere in April 2025 Article Teaser Photo

'Kill Tony' Is Headed to Netflix; 3 Specials Ordered With First To Premiere in April 2025
'The Whisper Man' Netflix Movie: Cast Announced & Filming Starts Soon Article Teaser Photo

'The Whisper Man' Netflix Movie: Cast Announced & Filming Starts Soon