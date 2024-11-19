‘Beauty in Black’ Will Return for Part 2 in Early 2025 on Netflix But Will There Be A Season 2?

Tyler Perry is ending 2024 strong with a brand new scripted series, Beauty in Black. The first eight episodes of the series premiered in October 2024 and have been picking up solid viewership. More episodes are already confirmed to be coming, but a full-season renewal order hasn’t yet been made.

So, has Beauty in Black been renewed? Not technically, but more is on the way. Much like some of Netflix’s multi-cam sitcoms and animated series, Netflix gave Beauty in Black a big upfront order of 16 episodes, and the plan from the beginning was to split that up into two separate seasons or parts. They were filmed together between March and April 2024 at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia; our understanding is that those episodes are deep into post-production and already scheduled to drop next year.

Perry has already teased the next batch of episodes, telling Netflix, “I don’t think anybody’s going to be able to figure out where it’s going and how that rise of power happens with Kimmie. It’s going to be mind-blowing for people. Like, ‘Wait a minute, how does she get into power?”

Of course, there’s a lot to learn after the cliffhanger of season 1. Body has kidnapped Kimmie’s sister, but Kimmie is done letting life pass her by. Taking control, she slams a car into Body, trapping her between two bumpers in the gritty chaos of a motel parking lot. Some of the other lingering questions and stories include whether or not Lena will blow the whistle on Mallory’s company, whether or not Rain will recover from her surgical complications, and whether Sylvia can ultimately be saved.

When exactly will that next batch of episodes drop? While an official release date hasn’t been publicly announced, beyond a broad 2025 release, numerous reports suggest an early or Spring 2025 drop. Our understanding is that Netflix is currently eying Thursday, March 13th, 2025, as a possible release date for the second batch of eight episodes. We’ll keep you posted.

Will Beauty in Black get a full season 2 renewal? How well is the show performing?

Thanks to the official top 10s from Netflix, we can see exactly how well the show is performing thus far. As of November 19th, 2024, Beauty in Black has spent four weeks in the global English TV top 10 so far, picking up 136.9M hours watched, equating to 20.80 million views. Here’s how that breaks down week to week:

Week in Top 10 Week Period Hours Viewed Views / CVE Weekly Rank 1 October 20th, 2024 to October 27th, 2024 37,100,000 (New) 5,600,000 4 2 October 27th, 2024 to November 3rd, 2024 57,400,000 (+55%) 8,700,000 1 3 November 3rd, 2024 to November 10th, 2024 28,000,000 (-51%) 4,300,000 5 4 November 10th, 2024 to November 17th, 2024 14,400,000 (-49%) 2,200,000 10

Let’s stack up the viewing performance against other 2024 debuts released on a Thursday after four weeks.

Ultimately, we suspect a renewal decision will come should Part 2 maintain or grow its audience. The graph below puts the show right in the middle of the pack with regards to Netflix viewership and most shows below it are not set to return.

Looking at FlixPatrol numbers, we can see where the show performs best. So far, the show has featured in the daily top 10s in over 85 countries, with countries across Africa, the Caribbean, the United States, and some European and Latin American territories performing best.

Tyler Perry remains in business with Netflix on a number of projects (he’s also getting projects set up at BET and Prime Video). The Six Triple Eight is his next major project (and probably the biggest in Perry’s recent output) and will hit Netflix in December. Beyond that, he’s producing a new faith-based movie called R&B, Straw, and we’ve got a new Madea movie to look forward to in 2025.

Are you looking forward to more episodes of Beauty in Black touching down on Netflix in 2025? Let us know in the comments. For more on what’s coming to Netflix throughout 2025, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.