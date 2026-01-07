Home Netflix News Beef

‘Beef’ Season 2 is Coming to Netflix in April 2026

Beef season 2 is coming to Netflix in April 2026.


Beef Season 2 Coming To Netflix In April 2026

Picture: Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny, the new cast of Beef season 2

Lee Sung Jin’s Emmy Award-winning comedy series, Beef, returns to Netflix on April 16, 2026, with a new cast and eight new episodes.

Beef is an Emmy Award-winning Netflix Original series created by Lee Sung Jin, and is one of several television shows produced by A24 for Netflix. The first season starred Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, and subscribers were glued to their screens as their characters battled it out over a petty rivalry across its ten episodes. 

Lee Sung Jin Beef Season 2 Netflix

Picture: Lee Sung Jin won three awards personally at the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards for his series Beef – Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

A significant change was made for Beef’s second season: not only has the episode count been reduced from 10 to 8, but there’s a new lead cast featuring Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny, confirming that Beef is officially an anthology.

Beef Season Cast

Picture: Cailee Spaeny, Carey Mulligan, Oscar Isaac, and Charles Melton

Other confirmed cast members for the second season are Seoyeon Jang, Youn Yuh-jung, Song Kang-Ho, William Fichtner, Mikaela Hoover, and BM.

‘Beef’ Season 2 Casts Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, Cailee Spaeny And Yuh-Jung Youn

Steven Yuen and Ali Wong are no longer part of the cast; they are now executive producers, joining creator Lee Sung Jin and the new cast.

When is Beef season 2 coming to Netflix?

Beef fans won’t have much longer to wait for the series return. In its announcement of the 2026 series slate, Netflix confirmed that Beef season 2 will be released worldwide on April 16, 2026.

You can find all of today’s announcements for Netflix’s 2026 series slate in our overall preview here.

We also have an official logline for the series, hinting at the drama to come in season 2:

“A young couple witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, triggering chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner.”

Are you excited for the release of Beef season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

Jacob Robinson is a seasoned entertainment journalist who joined What's on Netflix seven years ago in 2018. Jacob brings a diverse perspective to streaming coverage. He specializes in tracking Netflix's expanding library of anime and K-dramas in addition to other TV and movie coverage in addition providing in-depth analysis. Based in Norwich, UK.

