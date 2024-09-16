Complete List of Netflix Emmy Awards: Every Win in the Streamer’s History

The 2024 Emmy Awards has just wrapped up, and Netflix added another 24 awards to its cabinet, bringing its total haul of awards since 2013 to 230 Primetime Emmy awards. Below, we’ll provide a full breakdown of Netflix’s wins and nominations at the Emmys over the past decade.

In case you missed it, Netflix’s two dozen awards, with the streamer being the most nominated individual network with 107 nominations across 35 series and specials and 24 wins. Baby Reindeer was the big winner for the night, picking up six awards; Ripley picked up four, and Blue Eye Samurai scooped three.

What year was Netflix’s best haul of Emmy Awards?

2021 remains the biggest year for Netflix wins thanks to two titles: The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit, which swept their respective categories and took 11 statues home each.

Although Netflix picked up the most wins in 2021, 2020 pulled in their biggest haul of nominations at a whopping 160. Here’s a breakdown of their nominations and wins per year for the past decade or so:

Year Number of Nominations Number of Wins 2013 14 3 2014 32 7 2015 35 4 2016 56 9 2017 97 20 2018 112 23 2019 118 27 2020 160 21 2021 129 44 2022 105 26 2023 103 22 2024 107 23

The Crown is Netflix’s Most Decorated Series When It Comes to Emmys

What titles have been the best performing for Netflix over the past decade? Over the course of its six seasons, The Crown is the undisputed king of Emmys, picking up 21 awards next to Love, Death & Robots with 13 and Stranger Things with 12.

79 unique Netflix Original series, documentaries, and movies have won Emmys since 2013.

Full List of Netflix Emmy Wins Its History

Let’s conclude with the full list! Here’s all 230 Netflix Emmy wins since 2013:

Emmy Award Year Title Name Award 2024 Baby Reindeer Limited or Anthology Series 2024 Baby Reindeer Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie 2024 Baby Reindeer Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie 2024 The Crown Supporting Actress in a Drama Series 2024 Ripley Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie 2024 Baby Reindeer Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie 2024 Baby Reindeer Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie 2024 Ripley Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie 2024 The Crown Contemporary Costumes for a Series 2024 Baby Reindeer Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie 2024 The Crown Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More) 2024 Ripley Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode 2024 Ripley Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special 2024 The Gentleman Stunt Coordination for Comedy Programming 2024 Beckham Documentary or Nonfiction Series 2024 My Next Guest with David Letterman and John Mulaney Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special 2024 Blue Eye Samurai Animated Program 2024 Big Mouth Character Voice-Over Performance 2024 Love On The Spectrum Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program 2024 Love On The Spectrum Casting for a Reality Program 2024 John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA Picture Editing for Variety Programming 2024 Blue Eye Samurai Individual Achievement in Animation (Character Design) 2024 Blue Eye Samurai Individual Achievement in Animation (Production Design) 2024 Blue Eye Samurai Individual Achievement In Animation (Storyboard) 2023 BEEF Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie 2023 BEEF Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie 2023 BEEF Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie 2023 BEEF Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie 2023 BEEF Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie 2023 BEEF Limited or Anthology Series 2023 BEEF Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie 2023 BEEF Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie 2023 Big Mouth Character Voice-Over Performance 2023 Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie 2023 Entergalactic Individual Achievement in Animation (Character Design) 2023 Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More) 2023 I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series 2023 I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series 2023 John Mulaney: Baby J Writing for a Variety Special 2023 Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Period and/or Character Hairstyling 2023 Queer Eye Structured Reality Program 2023 Wednesday Original Main Title Theme Music 2023 Wednesday Contemporary Costumes for a Series 2023 Wednesday Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More) 2023 Wednesday Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) 2023 Working: What We Do All Day Narrator 2022 Arcane Individual Achievement in Animation (Color) 2022 Arcane Individual Achievement in Animation (Background Design) 2022 Arcane Individual Achievement in Animation (Production Design) 2022 Love, Death + Robots Individual Achievement in Animation (Character Design) 2022 The House Individual Achievement in Animation (Character Animation) 2022 Arcane Animated Program 2022 Bridgerton Period and/or Character Hairstyling 2022 I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series 2022 Love on the Spectrum U.S. Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program 2022 Love on the Spectrum U.S. Casting for a Reality Program 2022 Love on the Spectrum U.S. Unstructured Reality Program 2022 Love, Death + Robots Short Form Animated Program 2022 Our Great National Parks Narrator 2022 Ozark Supporting Actress in a Drama Series 2022 Queer Eye Structured Reality Program 2022 Squid Game Lead Actor in a Drama Series 2022 Squid Game Guest Actress in a Drama Series 2022 Squid Game Directing for a Drama Series 2022 Squid Game Stunt Performance 2022 Squid Game Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode 2022 Squid Game Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (one hour or more) 2022 Stranger Things Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie 2022 Stranger Things Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (one hour) 2022 Stranger Things Prosthetic Makeup 2022 Stranger Things Music Supervision 2022 Stranger Things Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (one hour) 2021 Big Mouth Character Voice-Over Performance 2021 Bo Burnham: Inside Directing For A Variety Special 2021 Bo Burnham: Inside Music Direction 2021 Bo Burnham: Inside Writing For A Variety Special 2021 Bridgerton Period And/Or Character Hairstyling 2021 Country Comfort Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series 2021 David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera) 2021 David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score) 2021 David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program 2021 Dick Johnson is Dead Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program 2021 Dolly Parton’s Christmas On the Square Choreography For Scripted Programming 2021 Dolly Parton’s Christmas On the Square Television Movie 2021 Halston Lead Actor in a Limited, Anthology Series or Movie 2021 Love, Death + Robots Individual Achievement in Animation (JURIED AWARD) 2021 Love, Death + Robots Individual Achievement in Animation (JURIED AWARD) 2021 Love, Death + Robots Individual Achievement in Animation (JURIED AWARD) 2021 Love, Death + Robots Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation 2021 Love, Death + Robots Short Form Animated Program 2021 Love, Death + Robots Individual Achievement in Animation (JURIED AWARD) 2021 Queer Eye Structured Reality Program 2021 The Crown Lead Actor in a Drama Series 2021 The Crown Lead Actress in a Drama Series 2021 The Crown Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour) 2021 The Crown Drama Series 2021 The Crown Guest Actress in a Drama Series 2021 The Crown Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series 2021 The Crown Casting For A Drama Series 2021 The Crown Writing for a Drama Series 2021 The Crown Supporting Actress in a Drama Series 2021 The Crown Directing For A Drama Series 2021 The Crown Supporting Actor in a Drama Series 2021 The Queen’s Gambit Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie 2021 The Queen’s Gambit Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie 2021 The Queen’s Gambit Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special 2021 The Queen’s Gambit Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More) 2021 The Queen’s Gambit Period Costumes 2021 The Queen’s Gambit Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) 2021 The Queen’s Gambit Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie 2021 The Queen’s Gambit Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie 2021 The Queen’s Gambit Limited or Anthology Series 2021 The Queen’s Gambit Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score) 2021 The Queen’s Gambit Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie 2021 The Social Dilemma Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program 2021 The Social Dilemma Writing for a Nonfiction Program 2020 Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates Motion Design 2020 American Factory Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program 2020 Big Mouth Character Voice-over Performance 2020 Big Mouth Derivative Interactive Program 2020 Cheer Directing for a Reality Program 2020 Cheer Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program 2020 Cheer Unstructured Reality Program 2020 Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones Directing for a Variety Special 2020 Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) 2020 Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones Writing for a Variety Special 2020 Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer Writing for a Nonfiction Program 2020 Hollywood Period And/Or Character Hairstyling 2020 Hollywood Original Main Title Theme Music 2020 Ozark Supporting Actress in a Drama Series 2020 Queer Eye Structured Reality Program 2020 Stranger Things Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) 2020 The Crown Period Costumes 2020 The Crown Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More) 2020 The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Children’s Program 2020 The Ranch Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series 2020 Unorthodox Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special 2019 Black Mirror: Bandersnatch Television Movie 2019 Black Mirror: Bandersnatch Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within a Scripted Program 2019 Carmen Sandiego Individual Achievement in Animation 2019 GLOW Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program 2019 Hannah Gadsby: Nanette Writing for a Variety Special 2019 Love, Death + Robots Short Form Animated Program 2019 Love, Death + Robots Individual Achievement in Animation 2019 Love, Death + Robots Individual Achievement in Animation 2019 Love, Death + Robots Individual Achievement in Animation 2019 Love, Death + Robots Individual Achievement in Animation 2019 One Day at a Time Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series 2019 Our Planet Narrator 2019 Our Planet Documentary or Nonfiction Series 2019 Ozark Directing for a Drama Series 2019 Ozark Supporting Actress in a Drama Series 2019 Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Motion Design 2019 Queer Eye Casting for a Reality Program 2019 Queer Eye Directing for a Reality Program 2019 Queer Eye Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program 2019 Queer Eye Structured Reality Program 2019 Russian Doll Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half- Hour) 2019 Russian Doll Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour) 2019 Russian Doll Contemporary Costumes 2019 Springsteen on Broadway Directing for a Variety Special 2019 The Ranch Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series 2019 When They See Us Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special 2019 When They See Us Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie 2018 Black Mirror Television Movie 2018 Black Mirror Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special 2018 Black Mirror Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special 2018 Black Mirror Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie 2018 Dave Chappelle: Equanimity & The Bird Revelation Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) 2018 GLOW Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program 2018 GLOW Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour Or Less) 2018 Godless Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie 2018 Godless Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie 2018 Godless Original Main Title Theme Music 2018 John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City Writing For A Variety Special 2018 Queer Eye Casting For A Reality Program 2018 Queer Eye Picture Editing For A Structured Or Competition Reality Program 2018 Queer Eye Structured Reality Program 2018 Seven Seconds Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie 2018 Stranger Things Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour) 2018 Strong Island Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking 2018 The Crown Period Costumes 2018 The Crown Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour) 2018 The Crown Directing For A Drama Series 2018 The Crown Casting For A Drama Series 2018 The Crown Lead Actress In A Drama Series 2018 Wild Wild Country Documentary Or Nonfiction Series 2017 13th Writing for a Nonfiction Program 2017 13th Documentary or Nonfiction Special 2017 13th Original Music and Lyrics 2017 13th Motion Design 2017 Black Mirror Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special 2017 Black Mirror Television Movie 2017 Five Came Back Narrator 2017 House of Cards Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) 2017 Marvel’s Luke Cage Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series, or Movie 2017 Master of None Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series 2017 Master of None Writing for a Comedy Series 2017 Stranger Things Casting for a Drama Series 2017 Stranger Things Original Main Title Theme Music 2017 Stranger Things Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series – Chapter One 2017 Stranger Things Main Title Design 2017 Stranger Things Sound Editing for a Series 2017 The Crown Production Design for a Narrative Period Program (One Hour or More) 2017 The Crown Supporting Actor in a Drama Series 2017 The Crown Period/Fantasy Costumes for a Series, Limited Series, or Movie 2017 The Ranch Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series 2016 Bloodline Supporting Actor in a Drama Series 2016 Making a Murderer Documentary or Nonfiction Series 2016 Making a Murderer Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program 2016 Making a Murderer OutstandingWere iting for a Nonfiction Program 2016 Making a Murderer Directing for a Nonfiction Program 2016 Marvel’s Jessica Jones Original Main Title Theme Music 2016 Master of None Writing for a Comedy Series 2016 Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping Writing for a Variety Special 2016 What Happened, Miss Simone? Documentary or Nonfiction Special 2015 House of Cards Guest Actor in a Drama Series 2015 House of Cards Music Composition for a Series 2015 Orange Is the New Black Supporting Actress in a Drama Series 2015 Virunga Cinematography For Nonfiction Programming 2014 House of Cards Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) 2014 Orange Is the New Black Single-Camera Picture Editng for a Comedy Series 2014 Orange Is the New Black Guest Actress in a Comedy Series 2014 Orange Is the New Black Casting for a Comedy Series 2014 The Square Directing for Nonfiction Programming 2014 The Square Picture Editing for Nonfiction Programming 2014 The Square Cinematography for Nonfiction Programming 2013 House of Cards Directing For A Drama Series 2013 House of Cards Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series 2013 House of Cards Casting For A Drama Series

What’s your favorite Emmy-winning Netflix Original series or documentary? Let us know in the comments.