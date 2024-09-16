Complete List of Netflix Emmy Awards: Every Win in the Streamer’s History

The 2024 Emmy Awards has just wrapped up, and Netflix added another 24 awards to its cabinet, bringing its total haul of awards since 2013 to 230 Primetime Emmy awards. Below, we’ll provide a full breakdown of Netflix’s wins and nominations at the Emmys over the past decade.
In case you missed it, Netflix’s two dozen awards, with the streamer being the most nominated individual network with 107 nominations across 35 series and specials and 24 wins. Baby Reindeer was the big winner for the night, picking up six awards; Ripley picked up four, and Blue Eye Samurai scooped three.
What year was Netflix’s best haul of Emmy Awards?
2021 remains the biggest year for Netflix wins thanks to two titles: The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit, which swept their respective categories and took 11 statues home each.
Although Netflix picked up the most wins in 2021, 2020 pulled in their biggest haul of nominations at a whopping 160. Here’s a breakdown of their nominations and wins per year for the past decade or so:
|Year
|Number of Nominations
|Number of Wins
|2013
|14
|3
|2014
|32
|7
|2015
|35
|4
|2016
|56
|9
|2017
|97
|20
|2018
|112
|23
|2019
|118
|27
|2020
|160
|21
|2021
|129
|44
|2022
|105
|26
|2023
|103
|22
|2024
|107
|23
The Crown is Netflix’s Most Decorated Series When It Comes to Emmys
What titles have been the best performing for Netflix over the past decade? Over the course of its six seasons, The Crown is the undisputed king of Emmys, picking up 21 awards next to Love, Death & Robots with 13 and Stranger Things with 12.
79 unique Netflix Original series, documentaries, and movies have won Emmys since 2013.
Full List of Netflix Emmy Wins Its History
Let’s conclude with the full list! Here’s all 230 Netflix Emmy wins since 2013:
|Emmy Award Year
|Title Name
|Award
|2024
|Baby Reindeer
|Limited or Anthology Series
|2024
|Baby Reindeer
|Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
|2024
|Baby Reindeer
|Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
|2024
|The Crown
|Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
|2024
|Ripley
|Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
|2024
|Baby Reindeer
|Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
|2024
|Baby Reindeer
|Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
|2024
|Ripley
|Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
|2024
|The Crown
|Contemporary Costumes for a Series
|2024
|Baby Reindeer
|Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
|2024
|The Crown
|Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
|2024
|Ripley
|Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
|2024
|Ripley
|Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
|2024
|The Gentleman
|Stunt Coordination for Comedy Programming
|2024
|Beckham
|Documentary or Nonfiction Series
|2024
|My Next Guest with David Letterman and John Mulaney
|Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
|2024
|Blue Eye Samurai
|Animated Program
|2024
|Big Mouth
|Character Voice-Over Performance
|2024
|Love On The Spectrum
|Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
|2024
|Love On The Spectrum
|Casting for a Reality Program
|2024
|John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA
|Picture Editing for Variety Programming
|2024
|Blue Eye Samurai
|Individual Achievement in Animation (Character Design)
|2024
|Blue Eye Samurai
|Individual Achievement in Animation (Production Design)
|2024
|Blue Eye Samurai
|Individual Achievement In Animation (Storyboard)
|2023
|BEEF
|Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
|2023
|BEEF
|Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
|2023
|BEEF
|Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
|2023
|BEEF
|Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
|2023
|BEEF
|Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
|2023
|BEEF
|Limited or Anthology Series
|2023
|BEEF
|Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
|2023
|BEEF
|Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
|2023
|Big Mouth
|Character Voice-Over Performance
|2023
|Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
|Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
|2023
|Entergalactic
|Individual Achievement in Animation (Character Design)
|2023
|Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
|Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
|2023
|I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
|Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
|2023
|I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
|Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
|2023
|John Mulaney: Baby J
|Writing for a Variety Special
|2023
|Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
|Period and/or Character Hairstyling
|2023
|Queer Eye
|Structured Reality Program
|2023
|Wednesday
|Original Main Title Theme Music
|2023
|Wednesday
|Contemporary Costumes for a Series
|2023
|Wednesday
|Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
|2023
|Wednesday
|Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
|2023
|Working: What We Do All Day
|Narrator
|2022
|Arcane
|Individual Achievement in Animation (Color)
|2022
|Arcane
|Individual Achievement in Animation (Background Design)
|2022
|Arcane
|Individual Achievement in Animation (Production Design)
|2022
|Love, Death + Robots
|Individual Achievement in Animation (Character Design)
|2022
|The House
|Individual Achievement in Animation (Character Animation)
|2022
|Arcane
|Animated Program
|2022
|Bridgerton
|Period and/or Character Hairstyling
|2022
|I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
|Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
|2022
|Love on the Spectrum U.S.
|Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program
|2022
|Love on the Spectrum U.S.
|Casting for a Reality Program
|2022
|Love on the Spectrum U.S.
|Unstructured Reality Program
|2022
|Love, Death + Robots
|Short Form Animated Program
|2022
|Our Great National Parks
|Narrator
|2022
|Ozark
|Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
|2022
|Queer Eye
|Structured Reality Program
|2022
|Squid Game
|Lead Actor in a Drama Series
|2022
|Squid Game
|Guest Actress in a Drama Series
|2022
|Squid Game
|Directing for a Drama Series
|2022
|Squid Game
|Stunt Performance
|2022
|Squid Game
|Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
|2022
|Squid Game
|Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (one hour or more)
|2022
|Stranger Things
|Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
|2022
|Stranger Things
|Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (one hour)
|2022
|Stranger Things
|Prosthetic Makeup
|2022
|Stranger Things
|Music Supervision
|2022
|Stranger Things
|Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (one hour)
|2021
|Big Mouth
|Character Voice-Over Performance
|2021
|Bo Burnham: Inside
|Directing For A Variety Special
|2021
|Bo Burnham: Inside
|Music Direction
|2021
|Bo Burnham: Inside
|Writing For A Variety Special
|2021
|Bridgerton
|Period And/Or Character Hairstyling
|2021
|Country Comfort
|Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series
|2021
|David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
|Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
|2021
|David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
|Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
|2021
|David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
|Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program
|2021
|Dick Johnson is Dead
|Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
|2021
|Dolly Parton’s Christmas On the Square
|Choreography For Scripted Programming
|2021
|Dolly Parton’s Christmas On the Square
|Television Movie
|2021
|Halston
|Lead Actor in a Limited, Anthology Series or Movie
|2021
|Love, Death + Robots
|Individual Achievement in Animation (JURIED AWARD)
|2021
|Love, Death + Robots
|Individual Achievement in Animation (JURIED AWARD)
|2021
|Love, Death + Robots
|Individual Achievement in Animation (JURIED AWARD)
|2021
|Love, Death + Robots
|Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
|2021
|Love, Death + Robots
|Short Form Animated Program
|2021
|Love, Death + Robots
|Individual Achievement in Animation (JURIED AWARD)
|2021
|Queer Eye
|Structured Reality Program
|2021
|The Crown
|Lead Actor in a Drama Series
|2021
|The Crown
|Lead Actress in a Drama Series
|2021
|The Crown
|Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
|2021
|The Crown
|Drama Series
|2021
|The Crown
|Guest Actress in a Drama Series
|2021
|The Crown
|Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series
|2021
|The Crown
|Casting For A Drama Series
|2021
|The Crown
|Writing for a Drama Series
|2021
|The Crown
|Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
|2021
|The Crown
|Directing For A Drama Series
|2021
|The Crown
|Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
|2021
|The Queen’s Gambit
|Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
|2021
|The Queen’s Gambit
|Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
|2021
|The Queen’s Gambit
|Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special
|2021
|The Queen’s Gambit
|Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
|2021
|The Queen’s Gambit
|Period Costumes
|2021
|The Queen’s Gambit
|Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
|2021
|The Queen’s Gambit
|Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
|2021
|The Queen’s Gambit
|Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
|2021
|The Queen’s Gambit
|Limited or Anthology Series
|2021
|The Queen’s Gambit
|Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
|2021
|The Queen’s Gambit
|Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
|2021
|The Social Dilemma
|Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program
|2021
|The Social Dilemma
|Writing for a Nonfiction Program
|2020
|Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates
|Motion Design
|2020
|American Factory
|Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
|2020
|Big Mouth
|Character Voice-over Performance
|2020
|Big Mouth
|Derivative Interactive Program
|2020
|Cheer
|Directing for a Reality Program
|2020
|Cheer
|Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program
|2020
|Cheer
|Unstructured Reality Program
|2020
|Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
|Directing for a Variety Special
|2020
|Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
|Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
|2020
|Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
|Writing for a Variety Special
|2020
|Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer
|Writing for a Nonfiction Program
|2020
|Hollywood
|Period And/Or Character Hairstyling
|2020
|Hollywood
|Original Main Title Theme Music
|2020
|Ozark
|Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
|2020
|Queer Eye
|Structured Reality Program
|2020
|Stranger Things
|Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
|2020
|The Crown
|Period Costumes
|2020
|The Crown
|Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
|2020
|The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
|Children’s Program
|2020
|The Ranch
|Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
|2020
|Unorthodox
|Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
|2019
|Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
|Television Movie
|2019
|Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
|Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within a Scripted Program
|2019
|Carmen Sandiego
|Individual Achievement in Animation
|2019
|GLOW
|Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program
|2019
|Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
|Writing for a Variety Special
|2019
|Love, Death + Robots
|Short Form Animated Program
|2019
|Love, Death + Robots
|Individual Achievement in Animation
|2019
|Love, Death + Robots
|Individual Achievement in Animation
|2019
|Love, Death + Robots
|Individual Achievement in Animation
|2019
|Love, Death + Robots
|Individual Achievement in Animation
|2019
|One Day at a Time
|Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
|2019
|Our Planet
|Narrator
|2019
|Our Planet
|Documentary or Nonfiction Series
|2019
|Ozark
|Directing for a Drama Series
|2019
|Ozark
|Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
|2019
|Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj
|Motion Design
|2019
|Queer Eye
|Casting for a Reality Program
|2019
|Queer Eye
|Directing for a Reality Program
|2019
|Queer Eye
|Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program
|2019
|Queer Eye
|Structured Reality Program
|2019
|Russian Doll
|Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half- Hour)
|2019
|Russian Doll
|Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
|2019
|Russian Doll
|Contemporary Costumes
|2019
|Springsteen on Broadway
|Directing for a Variety Special
|2019
|The Ranch
|Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
|2019
|When They See Us
|Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
|2019
|When They See Us
|Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
|2018
|Black Mirror
|Television Movie
|2018
|Black Mirror
|Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special
|2018
|Black Mirror
|Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special
|2018
|Black Mirror
|Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie
|2018
|Dave Chappelle: Equanimity & The Bird Revelation
|Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
|2018
|GLOW
|Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program
|2018
|GLOW
|Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour Or Less)
|2018
|Godless
|Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
|2018
|Godless
|Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
|2018
|Godless
|Original Main Title Theme Music
|2018
|John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City
|Writing For A Variety Special
|2018
|Queer Eye
|Casting For A Reality Program
|2018
|Queer Eye
|Picture Editing For A Structured Or Competition Reality Program
|2018
|Queer Eye
|Structured Reality Program
|2018
|Seven Seconds
|Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
|2018
|Stranger Things
|Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
|2018
|Strong Island
|Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking
|2018
|The Crown
|Period Costumes
|2018
|The Crown
|Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
|2018
|The Crown
|Directing For A Drama Series
|2018
|The Crown
|Casting For A Drama Series
|2018
|The Crown
|Lead Actress In A Drama Series
|2018
|Wild Wild Country
|Documentary Or Nonfiction Series
|2017
|13th
|Writing for a Nonfiction Program
|2017
|13th
|Documentary or Nonfiction Special
|2017
|13th
|Original Music and Lyrics
|2017
|13th
|Motion Design
|2017
|Black Mirror
|Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
|2017
|Black Mirror
|Television Movie
|2017
|Five Came Back
|Narrator
|2017
|House of Cards
|Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
|2017
|Marvel’s Luke Cage
|Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series, or Movie
|2017
|Master of None
|Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
|2017
|Master of None
|Writing for a Comedy Series
|2017
|Stranger Things
|Casting for a Drama Series
|2017
|Stranger Things
|Original Main Title Theme Music
|2017
|Stranger Things
|Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series – Chapter One
|2017
|Stranger Things
|Main Title Design
|2017
|Stranger Things
|Sound Editing for a Series
|2017
|The Crown
|Production Design for a Narrative Period Program (One Hour or More)
|2017
|The Crown
|Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
|2017
|The Crown
|Period/Fantasy Costumes for a Series, Limited Series, or Movie
|2017
|The Ranch
|Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
|2016
|Bloodline
|Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
|2016
|Making a Murderer
|Documentary or Nonfiction Series
|2016
|Making a Murderer
|Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
|2016
|Making a Murderer
|OutstandingWere iting for a Nonfiction Program
|2016
|Making a Murderer
|Directing for a Nonfiction Program
|2016
|Marvel’s Jessica Jones
|Original Main Title Theme Music
|2016
|Master of None
|Writing for a Comedy Series
|2016
|Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping
|Writing for a Variety Special
|2016
|What Happened, Miss Simone?
|Documentary or Nonfiction Special
|2015
|House of Cards
|Guest Actor in a Drama Series
|2015
|House of Cards
|Music Composition for a Series
|2015
|Orange Is the New Black
|Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
|2015
|Virunga
|Cinematography For Nonfiction Programming
|2014
|House of Cards
|Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
|2014
|Orange Is the New Black
|Single-Camera Picture Editng for a Comedy Series
|2014
|Orange Is the New Black
|Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
|2014
|Orange Is the New Black
|Casting for a Comedy Series
|2014
|The Square
|Directing for Nonfiction Programming
|2014
|The Square
|Picture Editing for Nonfiction Programming
|2014
|The Square
|Cinematography for Nonfiction Programming
|2013
|House of Cards
|Directing For A Drama Series
|2013
|House of Cards
|Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series
|2013
|House of Cards
|Casting For A Drama Series
What’s your favorite Emmy-winning Netflix Original series or documentary? Let us know in the comments.