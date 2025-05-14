‘Bridgerton’ Officially Renewed for Seasons 5 and 6 at Netflix

Netflix’s popular adaptation of Julia Quinn’s beloved Regency-era series Bridgerton has so far had three seasons, as well as spinoff Queen Charlotte, with a fourth season is set to premiere in 2026. And now, Netflix has confirmed that the show has been renewed for seasons 5 and 6, covering the romances of two more Bridgertons.

Bridgerton is working its way through each character’s romances, with each season focusing on a key couple from the series of novels. Season 1 followed Daphne and Simon’s love story; season 2 told the enemies-to-lovers saga between Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma; and season 3 covered the dramatic relationship between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. So far, the series has explored themes of forbidden love, fake dating, enemies to lovers, social differences, and the complexity of desires.

The announcement of seasons 5 and 6 means we’ll most likely see the stories of Eloise (Claudia Jesse) and Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) take the spotlight. Eloise’s story takes place when she receives a marriage proposal from the widowed Sir Phillip Crane, but things take a turn when she meets him in person. As for Francesca, her story is a deeper, more mature plot about forbidden love and grief. It chronicles her marriage to John Stirling, but following his death, she finds herself falling in love with his cousin, Michael.

No release dates have been set for the upcoming seasons yet, but with season 4 arriving in 2026, it’s likely that we’ll continue seeing Bridgerton on our screens for many years to come. In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Jess Brownell explained that the crew hopes to have a smoother release schedule for future seasons. “We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited and then they have to be dubbed into every language,” she said. “And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range.”

This is one of several new renewals announced today as part of the Netflix Upfront presentation, an annual presentation for advertisers and the press detailing their upcoming slate. Among the other renewals included Forever, The Diplomat, The Four Seasons and My Life with the Walter Boys. That’s in addition to new details and assets for other upcoming shows and movies. Full list of announcements here.

New clip from Bridgerton season 4

Looking ahead to season 4, the next instalment will cover Benedict Bridgerton’s (Luke Thompson) love story. The show will introduce a new character, Sophie Beckett (Yerin Ha), the love interest of Benedict. Similar to previous seasons, the new episodes will introduce a new style. In this case, Benedict’s tale is a Cinderella-style story.

The plot of season 4 is set in motion when Benedict falls for Sophie, the daughter of a noble who’s forced to be a servant by her cruel stepmother. In a rebellion, Sophie sneaks into a masquerade ball, where she bumps into Benedict. The key moment is shown in a new clip, which you can watch below:

We’ve previously reported that season 4 has cast Susan Brown cast as key character Mrs. Crabtree — the housekeeper in Benedict’s Wiltshire residence, My Cottage. Mrs. Crabtree and her husband, Mr. Crabtree, help nurture Benedict and Sophie’s relationship despite the social challenges and murmurs of a scandal that arise.

Bridgerton season 4 arrives on Netflix in 2026, two years following the release of season 3.