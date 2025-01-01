‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Casts Susan Brown As Key Character Mrs Crabtree

Bridgerton may not be returning to Netflix until 2026, but filming on season 4 has been well away since September 2024, and we’re already beginning to learn more about who’s in the cast. The latest news is that Susan Brown (The Iron Lady, Game of Thrones) is cast as Mrs. Crabtree, a key character in Benedict and Sophie’s romance.

Netflix’s adaptation of Julia Quinn’s beloved Regency-era series Bridgerton is working its way through each character’s romances. Season 1 followed Daphne and Simon’s love story; season 2 told the enemies-to-lovers saga between Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma; and season 3 covered the dramatic relationship between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. So far, the series has explored themes of forbidden love, fake dating, enemies to lovers, social differences, and the complexity of desires.

Looking ahead to season 4, the next installment will cover Benedict Bridgerton’s (Luke Thompson) love story. The show will introduce a new character, Sophie Beckett (Yerin Ha), love interest of Benedict. Similar to previous seasons, the new episodes will introduce a new style. Benedict’s tale is a Cinderella-style story. Netflix announced that season 4 would revolve around Benedict in a season 4 announcement video back in July 2024:

The plot of season 4 is set in motion when Benedict falls for Sophie, the daughter of a noble who’s forced to be a servant by her cruel stepmother. In a rebellion, Sophie sneaks into a masquerade ball, where she bumps into Benedict. Photos from the set have already surfaced online and can be viewed on various sites, such as here.

Bridgerton season 4 casts Susan Brown as Mrs. Crabtree.

Our most recent season 4 update sees Susan Brown cast as key character Mrs. Crabtree. This news comes from Brown’s talent agency, Hamilton Hodell. Brown is an accomplished actress. Her best known roles include Angels In America and The Iron Lady. She also appeared as Septa Mordane in Game of Thrones. Her casting in Bridgerton seems like a perfect tole. She’s proved great range throughout her career, particularly as a caring character. Look no further than her nurturing role as Septa Mordane in Game of Thrones, where she tutored the Stark children.

Read Next Most Watched Series & Movies on Netflix of All Time

So who exactly is Mrs. Crabtree and what significance does she have in season 4? Mrs. Crabtree (her first name is never actually mentioned) is a pivotal character in the story who’s central to Benedict Bridgerton’s arc in An Offer from a Gentleman — Julia Quinn’s third novel in the series. Her story doesn’t expand beyond the third novel.

Old and wise, she is the housekeeper in Benedict’s Wiltshire residence, My Cottage. When she hears about his budding relationship with Sophie, she and her husband, Mr. Crabtree, help nurture their relationship despite the social challenges that arise. Naturally, it’s not a relationship that sits well with the ton.

Fans are super excited by this casting. Check out some early reactions:

actress susan brown looks exactly like how i pictured mrs crabtree — sher 🎀 (@benophiees) December 31, 2024

Goodbye old hobbit couple as my Mr. and Mrs. Crabtree fancast. Hello Ms. Susan Brown! Waiting for Mr. Crabtree 🤗 pic.twitter.com/gyQJ3FD6bz — Dee ~ Benophie Era (@bensoph_hc) December 31, 2024

Netflix has yet to confirm Susan Brown’s casting as Mrs. Crabtree in Bridgerton season 4.

Brown joins a stacked cast for season 4. Other newcomers include Katie Leung (Arcane) and Isabella Wei (The Crow). Netflix has not set a release date for season 4, but don’t expect it to premiere in 2025.