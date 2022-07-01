Cameron Diaz Netflix Movie ‘Back In Action’: What We Know So Far

Beloved 90s and 2000s movie star Cameron Diaz is officially back in action after four years of retirement from acting. Her new Netflix movie, fittingly titled Back in Action will be an action-comedy also starring Jamie Foxx.

The movie will be directed by Seth Gordon, whose credits include Horrible Bosses, The Goldbergs, Baywatch and more. He’s also directing episodes of the upcoming Netflix series The Night Agent. The script for Back in Action was co-written by Gordon and Brendan O’Brien (Neighbors).

The announcement came via star Jamie Foxx himself, who tweeted a recording of his conversation with co-star Cameron Diaz, who expressed her immense excitement for this project:

Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐 pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022

Beau Bauman (Central Intelligence) is producing for Good One Productions alongside Gordon for Exhibit A, with Foxx, Datari Turner, O’Brien, and Mark McNair exec producing.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Back in Action:

What’s the plot of Back in Action?

Unfortunately, plot details for Netflix’s Back in Action are being kept under wraps. Hopefully, we’ll find out more soon.

Who is cast in Back in Action?

Netflix’s Back in Action marks the return of Cameron Diaz to acting after she retired in 2018. Diaz’s long movie career includes The Mask, Charlie’s Angels, Shrek, There’s Something About Mary and many more.

Diaz will be joined by co-star Jamie Foxx, whose recent credits include Spider-Man: No Way Home, as well as two upcoming Netflix movies Day Shift and They Cloned Tyrone. This will be Foxx’s fifth major project with Netflix with the two released titles being Project Power and Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!.

Both actors previously collaborated in the 2014 movie Annie.

What’s the production status of Back in Action?

Netflix’s Back in Action is presumably in pre-production with the script having been written already and filming scheduled for late 2022 according to star Jamie Foxx.

What’s the Netflix release date for Back in Action?

Netflix hasn’t announced any dates for Back in Action, but considering its late 2022 filming start, we can probably expect only a late 2023 or 2024 release date.