Cartoon Network’s ‘Ben 10’ Returning to Netflix US in June 2023

Netflix is continuing its new fondness for licensing old cartoons from the likes of Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network by announcing it’ll soon be the home again to all four seasons of the classic CN series, Ben 10.

First aired in 2005, Ben 10 is the Cartoon Network series from Man of Action, following a young boy named Ben Tennyson who, during a summer vacation with his Grandpa Max and cousin Gwen, discovers a mysterious alien device in the woods called the Omnitrix that allows him to transform into various aliens.

Its readdition to Netflix, set to happen on June 5th, only applies to Netflix in the United States as it stands.

In addition, its readmittance to the Netflix US library also isn’t expected to affect its streaming availability on HBO Max (soon to be called just Max), with all four seasons streaming there and the newer 2016 series also available in full.

Ben 10 streamed on Netflix US nearly 10 years ago

This is the first time Ben 10 has streamed on Netflix in the United States in over eight years. As NewonNetflix.info has cataloged, Netflix US was home to all four seasons up until 2014 when the series was removed, returned for a few weeks with only two seasons, and then removed permanently.

In fact, Ben 10 was removed alongside a slew of other Cartoon Network titles in the following years. In February 2022, we saw the last ever Cartoon Network show depart Netflix in the US. That now seems to be reversing with new stewardship at Warner Bros. Discovery opting to license out some of their shows.

The news comes alongside a slew of pickups Netflix has made on the animation from Warner Bros. Discovery. Starting in April, we’ve seen the likes of Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, Justice League, Justice League Unlimited, and The Batman hit the service. Also announced for June is the release of both Tom and Jerry Tales seasons.

Will you rewatch Ben 10 when it returns to Netflix in early June 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.