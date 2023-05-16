Classic ‘Tom and Jerry’ Coming to Netflix US in June 2023

More classic cartoons are headed to Netflix in the United States, with “multiple seasons” of Tom and Jerry Tales coming to the service on June 12th, 2023.

Based on the classic cartoon by William Hanna, & Joseph Barbera, this two-season 2006 edition of the classic cat-and-mouse duo was developed by Joseph Barbera, Rob LaDuca, and Jeff Davison.

Over the course of two seasons consisting of 26 episodes (split into 78 segments), you’ll see the icons get up to their usual shenanigans with Tom chasing Jerry. Don Brown and Sam Vincent voiced Tom and Jerry in this iteration.

Although this iteration of the classic cartoon, Common Sense Media noted that two things were ultimately missing from this series: “the connection to the music” and “certain internal logic.”

The news of Tom and Jerry Tales coming to Netflix comes after a string of animated titles from the WBD library being licensed to Netflix. It began on April 24th with Scooby-Doo!: Mystery Incorporated being relicensed. Then, throughout May 2023, we’ll see three DC animated shows licensed to Netflix: Justice League, Justice League Unlimited, and The Batman.

All of these come at a time when Warner Bros Discovery is tightening its belt and looking back to licensing for short-term cash. Of course, we’ve seen big titles removed from HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television sell shows to Netflix (such as Dead Boy Detectives), and content licensing on a shared basis.

While Tom and Jerry Tales will be coming to Netflix, HBO Max (or Max as it’s soon to be called) and Boomerang will remain the home for most of the Tom and Jerry past output. HBO Max currently streams the 2021 movie and three seasons of the 1940 series, while The Tom and Jerry Show (2014), Tom and Jerry: The Fast and the Furry (2005), and The Tom and Jerry Show (1975) all stream on Boomerang.

Are you looking forward to watching Tom and Jerry Tales on Netflix in June 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.