Cartoon Network Series ‘We Bare Bears’ Leaving Netflix in February 2022

One of the last remaining Cartoon Network shows will soon be departing Netflix in the US with both seasons 3 and 4 of We Bare Bears leaving on February 11th, 2022.

Created by Daniel Chong, We Bare Bears is an animated series that follows three bears and their attempts at integrating into human society in San Francisco.

Netflix hasn’t been the optimal way of watching We Bare Bears for quite some time. What we mean by that is that only two seasons of the show on Netflix (those being seasons 3 and 4) meaning HBO Max is currently the most ideal way of watching the show with all four seasons streaming.

We Bare Bears was first added to Netflix in September 2018 with another season being added in February 2022.

The show is available in other Netflix countries including Netflix India, Japan, France and Israel (among others) but no removal date is showing for those regions.

The slow end of Cartoon Network on Netflix in the United States?

The removal of We Bare Bears means nearly the end of Cartoon Network content on Netflix.

2016 was when we saw the majority of Cartoon Network titles removed. We saw Courage The Cowardly Dog, Chowder, Uncle Grandpa, Powerpuff Girls removed. In 2015, we saw the removal of The Grim Adventures of Bill and Mandy, Ed Edd ‘n’ Eddy, Foster’s Home for Imaginary Kids and Regular Show removed. Later removals included Ben 10 being removed in September 2020. Just recently too we saw the removal of two Scooby-doo! series which were licensed to Netflix US on a short-term basis.

DC Super Hero Girls is one of only a number of Cartoon Network shows that remain on Netflix in the US.

There are also another couple of exceptions with those being Power Players, Johnny Test and Total Drama. In those instances, however, Cartoon Network in the US was only the distributor of said shows and not the ultimate owner. Netflix, of course, went on to be the sole distributor of Johnny Test with a newly rebooted series.

For the most part, the Cartoon Network library is now exclusively available on HBO Max (Cartoon Network’s parent company is Warner Media) but a select number of titles are also available on Hulu but likely not forever.

Elsewhere, Netflix internationally still has a large collection of Cartoon Network content but for the most part, we expect that to head in the direction of the US over the course of the next decade.

Will you miss We Bare Bears when it leaves Netflix on February 11th? Let us know in the comments down below.