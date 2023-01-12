Clement Virgo to Direct Netflix Limited Series ‘The Madness’ From Chernin Entertainment

Expanding its slate of thriller series, Netflix has ordered a new political thriller/drama called The Madness. It’s set to be produced by Peter Chernin of The Chernin Group, the company behind Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy, Idris Elba’s Luther, and Jason Momoa-starring Slumberland.

Netflix’s The Madness will be helmed by prominent TV director Clement Virgo, whose credits include Netflix’s 2022 hit Dahmer, Netflix’s The Get Down, the HBO classic The Wire, as well as Billions, Empire, and many more.

The writers for Netflix’s The Madness aren’t known at the moment.

The Madness will be produced by Peter Chernin, the Chernin Entertainment production company, and Clement Virgo.

Chernin Entertainment set a multi-year first-look deal with Netflix in April 2020 and has produced nearly half a dozen released projects thus far with plenty more on the way.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s The Madness:

What’s the plot of The Madness?

The Madness has been in development for well over a year, and we’ve had two main synopses for the series thus far.

The earliest logline we had for the series was “a political thriller with a Van Jones (CNN)-like character at the center. When he witnesses a murder, he becomes the target of a chase in order to keep some politician’s dark, racial-charged dealings under wraps.”

Since then, a more refined (yet similar) project summary has been released:

“When a news anchor witnesses a murder, he becomes the target of a chase in order to keep some politician’s dark, racial-charged dealings under wraps.”

Who is cast in The Madness?

As of January 2023, no cast members for The Madness have been revealed yet.

Filming is to start soon, so we hope to learn more in the coming weeks.

What’s the production status of The Madness?

As of January 2023, Netflix’s The Madness is in pre-production in Toronto, Canada, and eyeing a March 13 filming start.

Filming is to take place primarily in Canada and is planned to last until June 27, 2023.

Per the DGC, the series has been pre-production since January 3rd, 2023.

How many episodes will be in The Madness?

The number of episodes in Netflix’s The Madness is unknown, but we would expect somewhere between 6 and 8 as is the Netflix standard for limited series. That said, 10 is possible as well. In any case, we expect to know more very soon.

What’s the Netflix release date for The Madness?

Netflix hasn’t set a release date for The Madness, but considering its eyed Summer 2023 filming wrap, the limited series should be on the platform sometime in 2024.

This preview will be updated over time to reflect new information. Let us know if this project sounds up your alley in the comments down below.