Chernin Entertainment Shows and Movies Coming Soon to Netflix

Back in April 2020, Netflix struck a first-look deal with Chernin Entertainment, a prolific producer of high-profile movies. It expanded that pact to include Nancy Utley in October 2021 and their slate of upcoming Netflix projects is steadily growing. Here’s a look at everything coming soon to Netflix from Chernin Entertainment.

Founded in 2009, Chernin Entertainment has a rich history of producing movies mostly for 20th Century Fox. Among their library includes Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Hidden Figures, St. Vincent, Spies in Disguise, Ford v Ferrari. On the TV side, they’ve produced See for Apple TV+, P-Valley, and New Girl.

So far, the production company has produced and released three movies on Netflix:

Fear Street Part One: 1994

Fear Street Part Two: 1978

Fear Street Part Three: 1666

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (released via subsidiary Words & Pictures)

Bombay Begums

Now let’s look at what’s coming up next:

Full List of Upcoming Chernin Entertainment Movies and Shows to Netflix

Slumberland

Confirmed to release in 2022

Set to release in 2022 as part of Netflix’s 2022 movie slate is Slumberland headlined by Jason Momoa, Kyle Chandler, and Marlow Barkley.

The fantasy movie is based on the 1990 film LITTLE NEMO: ADVENTURES IN SLUMBERLAND which is about a young boy who begins to dream his very own reality.

The project was filmed between February 2021 and May 2021.

Luther

Created by Neil Cross, Luther is a long-running British crime drama series that will be getting the movie treatment exclusively at Netflix (with the exception of the UK) with Idris Elba returning to play DCI John Luther.

Filming is expected to have wrapped as of mid-February 2022.

The movie is a co-production between Chernin Entertainment, BBC Film, and Netflix.

Mega Man

Adding to Netflix’s growing list of video game adaptations, Chernin will be producing on this new movie directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman.

Capcom is behind the video franchise which has been active for decades and will follow the classic blue bomber.

The project is believed to be in early development as of late 2021.

36 Questions

Brett Haley is on board to direct this movie adaptation that is set to adapt the well-known musical podcast 36 Questions.

Automatik Entertainment is also working on the project alongside Chernin Entertainment.

My Monticello

Netflix is set to release an adaptation of the Nicole Johnson novella. It’s set in the near future and sees a societal collapse with bands of white nationalist militias running rampant across the country.

Bryan Parker is set to adapt the book.

The Wicked Deep

Netflix announced it had acquired the YA supernatural love novel to adapt for the big screen with Chernin Entertainment producing. The project was due to be a movie but since the initial announcement of them winning the auction, we’ve not heard anything new.

Untitled Prentice Penny Holiday Movie

Announced in May 2021, A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment is teaming with Chernin Entertainment on this new “holiday film with magical elements”.

Rumored/Yet To Be Confirmed Chernin Entertainment Projects Coming to Netflix

The Madness – TV Series – Political thriller about a man witnessing a murder and soon becoming the target of a chase in order to keep some politician’s dark, racial-charged dealings under wraps.

Away from Netflix, Chernin Entertainment is producing a number of titles including:

F*cking Identical Twins for A24

Sweet Valley High for The CW

Numerous projects for 20th Century Fox including an expected Planet of the Apes sequel.

We’ll be keeping this post updated overtime with all the new Chernin Entertainment movies and shows coming soon to Netflix.