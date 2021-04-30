‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4: Netflix Release Date & What We Know So Far

Cobra Kai season 4 has just wrapped filming and is confirmed to release in the latter half of 2021. If you’re looking for everything you need to know about Cobra Kai season 4 including what we can expect, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s everything we know so far.

From its humble beginnings on YouTube Premium, Cobra Kai now sits among the biggest titles of the Netflix Original lineup. Following on decades after The Karate Kid movies, the series picks up with Johnny and Daniel years later with both starting competing dojos igniting old rivalries.

Cobra Kai season 4 Netflix renewal status

Official renewal status: Renewed as of October 2020

Season 4 was renewed long before season 3 hit our screens but it’s worth going back through the timeline of how Netflix acquired the series before we look ahead.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Cobra Kai released on YouTube Premium and season 3 was originally commissioned by YouTube Premium. However, as part of a strategy shift for the platform, it wasn’t going to release the third season (or was and that would be the end) and therefore the series was put out to tenure in early 2020.

Netflix then won that and seasons 1 and 2 hit Netflix in the summer. Season 3, which had already finished filming long before seasons 1 and 2 hit Netflix would then be released at a later date which eventually became January 1st, 2021.

It was around the time that seasons 1 and 2 of the series officially got greenlit once Netflix knew that it would be worth investment and the show was popular enough to carry it on.

When we moved to Netflix, they had us open up a writers room with us all expecting we'd be making a Season 4. That said, the show needed to perform well for us to officially get picked up. #CobraKai #CobraKaiOnNetflix https://t.co/UVqLzHkhzI — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) October 5, 2020

Where is Cobra Kai season 4 in production?

Production status: Concluded filming on April 30th, 2021

As we covered above, writing for season 4 technically began before the show was even fully picked up by Netflix as they awaited news based on the performance of the addition of seasons 1 and 2 to Netflix over the summer.

By late October 2020, the writing staff had concluded after 14 weeks of writing. From then, more polishing into the scripts took place in preparation for filming.

Final day of the Season 4 writers room. 14 weeks with some of my favorite people in the world. Scripts are rolling in. Excited we’ll have everything written and polished by the time we start filming. It’s going to be another kick ass season! #cobrakai #cobrakaionnetflix pic.twitter.com/a5xBaZcOLZ — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) October 23, 2020

As for when filming will start, that was always believed to be taking place in early 2021 as we reported in September. Now, thanks to a production listing, we have an estimated timeframe as to how long production will take.

As reported, filming was originally set to take place from January 20th, 2021 and run through April 15th, 2021.

It’s unclear when filming actually got underway but the first script could suggest it didn’t get underway until a month later on February 26th, 2021. In an interview with Ralph Macchio with the NYTimes, he suggested that Netflix wasn’t allowing cast and crew to inform us with regards to filming updates.

There's no more time for training. Season 4 is officially underway. pic.twitter.com/t8EfP4Ukpa — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) February 26, 2021

Season 4 episode 1 is called “Let’s Begin” and is written by Josh Heald, John Hurwitz and Hayden Schl0ssberg.

Since filming began we’ve had a few updates from the cast and crew of progress.

On March 26th, Jon Hurwitz posted that they shot several scenes that will massively vary saying some will make you cry and some will make you laugh.

We shot several scenes today that will make you laugh. Then tonight, we shot a scene that will make you cry. Apologies in advance. But you will love the performances. #CobraKai — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) March 26, 2021

Then, on April 30th, Jon Hurwitz and members of the cast and crew took to social media to share the fact they’ve done with filming.

Martin Kove who plays John Kreese on the show said the following:

“Tonight, myself and the entire crew of COBRA KAI S4 officially wrapped! What a season, And what a year. A crew that is fearless and shows no mercy, through Covid we pushed on, we striked first and with a cast that strikes hard!”

Who will be starring in season 4 of Cobra Kai?

While it’s a little too early to go over all the cast members for season 4, we can expect the majority of the main cast to remain.

The new headline guest star from previous films coming back for the series is Thomas Ian Griffith who plays Terry Silver.

As for other guest stars from the old movies, that’s completely up to speculation right now too.

One of the key names that have yet to return is Hillary Swank as Julie Pierce. In an interview with CinemaBlend, Hurwitz discussed the possibility of saying:

“In our writers’ room we speak about literally every character that has appeared in the Miyagi-verse, so it’s obvious that we’ve spoken about Julie Pierce. As to whether or not she’ll return to the series, that’s something you’ll just have to wait to find out.”

As for whether Elisabeth Shue will return seems up in the air too. Her character, Ali, is likely returning home to be with her two kids as she was only down for the holidays. Never say never though especially since she’s now divorced and the moment they shared before the call.

The first big new cast announcements came in late February when it was revealed two new faces would appear in Cobra Kai season 4.

Here’s what was announced:

Vanessa Rubio and Peyton List would be promoted to series regulars.

and would be promoted to series regulars. Dallas Dupree Young was cast as Kenny, “a bullied new kid in school who turns to karate as a way to defend himself.”

was cast as Kenny, “a bullied new kid in school who turns to karate as a way to defend himself.” Oona O’Brien will play Devon “a potential new karate student who is relentlessly competitive, a quick study, and equally quick-tempered when she’s provoked.”

What to expect from Cobra Kai season 4

The chips are now down for the upcoming 51st All-Valley Karate Tournament with LaRusso’s Miyagi-do and Lawrence’s Eagle Fang dojos teaming up against Kreese’s Cobra Kai.

As for who will compete for each of the dojos is another story. Samantha and Miguel are both headline fighters of the combined dojos while Robby Keene, Tory, and Kyler are all viable options for Cobra Kai.

One of the final scenes of Cobra Kai season 3 sees Kreese calling up his old war-vet buddy for backup. For those who don’t know, he’s calling up Terry Silver who was played by Thomas Ian Griffith who appeared in The Karate Kid Part III. Silver is notable because he founded Cobra Kai.

Since production began, Thomas Ian Griffith who plays Terry Silver has posted on social media which could be indicative of what he’ll look like in some form throughout season 4.

Irish to the core… pic.twitter.com/Qd1wlvqU5Z — Thomas Ian Griffith (@tigianpage) March 18, 2021

Elsewhere, we could expect to see the “neckbeard teacher” Stingray return for season 4. At the beginning of season 3, it’s mentioned that he was currently on probation but the actor behind the character teased a return could be on the cards.

In other big changes, Hawk looks like he could be getting a change of hair color from previous seasons (where it’s been red). The actor has been seen recently signing signatures sporting a new purple haircut.

We could also be seeing changes in the fight scenes in Cobra Kai season 4 too. In an interview with Bleeding Cool, Hiro Koda and Jahnel Curfman both say they’re no longer involved in the project.

When will Season 4 of Cobra Kai release on Netflix?

Now, the big question, when can we expect to see Cobra Kai season 4 be on Netflix? The good news is that in the Q1 2021 earnings call video, Ted Sarandos listed season 4 of Cobra Kai to release in the back half of 2021.

You can hear Ted namecheck Cobra Kai season 4 around 9:20 in.

Hurwitz responding to a fan question about season 4 said it would take roughly a year after season 3 to hit Netflix.

I don't have the answer, but would imagine Season 4 will come out roughly a year after Season 3. — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) November 8, 2020

Everything Else We Know About Cobra Kai Season 4

Will Smith, James Lassiter, Caleeb Pinkett, Susan Ekins, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka continue their roles as executive producers.

Composers Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson will be returning for season 4.

Yes. And for Season 4. — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) December 30, 2020

10 episodes are expected to make up season 4 of Cobra Kai

Will there be a season 5 of Cobra Kai on Netflix?

Before we leave you, you may be wondering what the future looks like beyond season 4. At the moment, that’s still up in the air but according to Cinemablend, a roadmap has been laid out.

Once again, Hurwitz had this to say on the plan post-season 4:

“We have plans beyond that. We haven’t had firm discussions with Netflix as to when the series will end but we have expressed that if on their end there is a period of time where they’re like ‘It’s about enough of this Cobra Kai business,’ to give us a heads up so that we can wrap things up appropriately. I think we’re going to have the right amount of runway to get it done in a way that’s going to be fulfilling for fans and leave the characters in a place that’s a fulfilling close to the story with potential for more stories down the road.”

That’s all we have for now. This preview will be constantly updated with all the latest news surrounding Cobra Kai season 4 so keep it locked right here on What’s on Netflix for more.