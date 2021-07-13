Every Netflix Emmy Nomination for 2021

It’s Emmy season again and Netflix is hoping to gather a bunch of awards come this September when the Emmys air on CBS on September 19th.
Netflix scored 129 nominations which is just one shy of HBO and HBO Max’s combined output at 130. 29 unique Netflix titles garnered nominations. That’s way ahead of Disney+’s 71 awards which is only spread across 9 shows.
Here’s the complete breakdown by network:
- HBO/HBO Max 130
- Netflix 129
- Disney+ 71
- NBC 46
- Apple TV+ 34
- CBS 26
- Hulu 25
- ABC 23
- Amazon 18
Here are the top-performing Netflix shows/movies for this year’s Emmy’s nominations:
- The Crown – 24 nominations
- The Queen’s Gambit – 18 nominations
- Bridgerton – 12 nominations
- The Social Dilemma – 7 nominations
- Bo Burnham: Inside – 6 nominations
- Queer Eye – 6 nominations
List of Every Netflix Emmy Nomination in 2021
Headline Award Nominations
Variety Talk Series
- 0 Netflix Nominations
Competition Program
- Nailed It!
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- 0 Netflix Nominations
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Cobra Kai
- Emily In Paris
- The Kominsky Method
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
- Ewan McGregor – Halston
Lead Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie
- Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- The Queen’s Gambit
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Olivia Colman – The Crown
- Emma Corrin – The Crown
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Josh O’Conner – The Crown
- Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton
Outstanding Drama Series
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
Other Emmy Award Nominations for Netflix in 2021
Below, we’ll cover all of the other award nominations Netflix scooped up from the many categories that the Emmys award.
Guest Actor in A Comedy Series
- Morgan Freeman – The Kominsky Method
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Emerald Fennell – The Crown
- Gillian Anderson – The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Charles Dance – The Crown
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Sophie Okonedo – Ratched
- Claire Foy – The Crown
Directing in a Drama Series
- Julie Anne Robinson – Bridgerton
- Benjamin Caron – The Crown
- Jessica Hobbs – The Crown
Writing in a Drama Series
- Peter Morgan – The Crown
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Paul Reiser – The Kominsky Method
Supporting Actor in a Limited Or Anthology Series
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster – The Queen’s Gambit
Supporting Actress in a Limited Or Anthology Series
- Moses Ingram – The Queen’s Gambit
Directing in a Limited Or Anthology Series
- Scott Frank – The Queen’s Gambit
Writing in a Limited Or Anthology Series
- Scott Frank – The Queen’s Gambit
Television Movie
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Host for a Reality or Competition Program
- Nicole Byer – Nailed It!
- Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness – Queer Eye
Structured Reality Program
- Queer Eye
Unstructured Reality Program
- Indian Matchmaking
- Selling Sunset
Directing for a Reality Program
- Queer Eye
Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
- Brendan Scannell – Bonding
Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
- 8:46 – Dave Chappelle
- Bo Burnham: Inside
Directing for a Variety Special
- Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar, Dave Chappelle – 8:46 – Dave Chappelle
- Bo Burnham – Bo Burnham: Inside
Writing for a Variety Special
- Dave Chappelle – 8:46 – Dave Chappelle
- Bo Burnham – Bo Burnham: Inside
Exception Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
- Dick Johnson Is Dead
Animated Program
- Big Mouth
Short Form Animated Program
- Love, Death + Robots
Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
- Bridgerton
- Halston
- The Crown
- The Queen’s Gambit
Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
- Emily in Paris
Casting For A Comedy Series
- The Kominsky Method
Casting For A Drama Series
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- The Queen’s Gambit
Casting For A Reality Program
- Queer Eye
Choreography for Scripted Programming
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square
- Lucifer
Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- The Queen’s Gambit
Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series
- Country Comfort
- The Upshaws
Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- The Umbrella Academy
Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program
- David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
- Dick Johnson Is Dead
- The Social Dilemma
Cinematography For A Reality Program
- Queer Eye
Contemporary Costumes
- The Politician
Period Costumes
- Bridgerton
- Halston
- Ratched
- The Crown
- The Queen’s Gambit
Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
- The Umbrella Academy
Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program
- Dick Johnson Is Dead
- The Social Dilemma
Documentary Or Nonfiction Series
- Pretend It’s A City
Documentary Or Nonfiction Special
- The Social Dilemma
Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special
- My Next Guest Need No Introduction with David Letterman
Writing For A Nonfiction Program
- The Social Dilemma
Contemporary Hairstyling
- The Politician
Period And/Or Character Hairstyling
- Bridgerton
- Ratched
- The Crown
Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
- The Politician
Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
- Halston
- Ratched
- The Queen’s Gambit
Main Title Design
- The Queen’s Gambit
Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
- The Queen’s Gambit
Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
- David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
- The Social Dilemma
Music Direction
- Bo Burnham: Inside
Original Main Title Theme Music
- Bridgerton
Original Music And Lyrics
- Bo Burnham: Inside
- The Queen’s Gambit
Music Supervision
- Bridgerton
- Halston
- The Crown
- The Queen’s Gambit
Character Voice-Over Performance
- Maya Rudolph – Big Mouth
- Julie Andrews – Bridgerton
Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program
- David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
- The Social Dilemma
Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program
- Queer Eye
Picture Editing For Variety Programming
- Bo Burnham: Inside
Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series
- The Crown (“Avalance”)
- The Crown (“Fairytale”)
Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- The Queen’s Gambit
Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
- Cobra Kai
- The Kominsky Method
Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
- The Crown
Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- The Queen’s Gambit
Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
- David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour & Animation)
- Cobra Kai
- Love, Death + Robots
Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
- The Umbrella Academy
Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series
- The Haunting of Bly Manor
Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
- David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
- The Social Dilemma
Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode
- The Crown
- The Umbrella Academy
Stunt Performance
- Cobra Kai