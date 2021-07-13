What's on Netflix > Netflix News > Every Netflix Emmy Nomination for 2021

Every Netflix Emmy Nomination for 2021

July 13, 2021
It’s Emmy season again and Netflix is hoping to gather a bunch of awards come this September when the Emmys air on CBS on September 19th. 

Netflix scored 129 nominations which is just one shy of HBO and HBO Max’s combined output at 130. 29 unique Netflix titles garnered nominations. That’s way ahead of Disney+’s 71 awards which is only spread across 9 shows.

Here’s the complete breakdown by network:

  • HBO/HBO Max 130
  • Netflix 129
  • Disney+ 71
  • NBC 46
  • Apple TV+ 34
  • CBS 26
  • Hulu 25
  • ABC 23
  • Amazon 18

Here are the top-performing Netflix shows/movies for this year’s Emmy’s nominations:

  • The Crown – 24 nominations
  • The Queen’s Gambit – 18 nominations
  • Bridgerton – 12 nominations
  • The Social Dilemma – 7 nominations
  • Bo Burnham: Inside – 6 nominations
  • Queer Eye – 6 nominations

List of Every Netflix Emmy Nomination in 2021

Headline Award Nominations

Variety Talk Series

  • 0 Netflix Nominations

Competition Program

  • Nailed It!

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

  • 0 Netflix Nominations

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Comedy Series

  • Cobra Kai
  • Emily In Paris
  • The Kominsky Method

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

  • Ewan McGregor – Halston

Lead Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie

  • Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

  • The Queen’s Gambit

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

  • Olivia Colman – The Crown
  • Emma Corrin – The Crown

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

  • Josh O’Conner – The Crown
  • Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton

Outstanding Drama Series

  • Bridgerton
  • The Crown

Other Emmy Award Nominations for Netflix in 2021

Below, we’ll cover all of the other award nominations Netflix scooped up from the many categories that the Emmys award.

Guest Actor in A Comedy Series

  • Morgan Freeman – The Kominsky Method

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

  • Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

  • Emerald Fennell – The Crown
  • Gillian Anderson – The Crown
  • Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

  • Charles Dance – The Crown

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

  • Sophie Okonedo – Ratched
  • Claire Foy – The Crown

Directing in a Drama Series

  • Julie Anne Robinson – Bridgerton
  • Benjamin Caron – The Crown
  • Jessica Hobbs – The Crown

Writing in a Drama Series

  • Peter Morgan – The Crown

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Paul Reiser – The Kominsky Method

Supporting Actor in a Limited Or Anthology Series

  • Thomas Brodie-Sangster – The Queen’s Gambit

Supporting Actress in a Limited Or Anthology Series

  • Moses Ingram – The Queen’s Gambit

Directing in a Limited Or Anthology Series

  • Scott Frank – The Queen’s Gambit

Writing in a Limited Or Anthology Series

  • Scott Frank – The Queen’s Gambit

Television Movie

  • Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Host for a Reality or Competition Program

  • Nicole Byer – Nailed It!
  • Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness – Queer Eye

Structured Reality Program

  • Queer Eye

Unstructured Reality Program

  • Indian Matchmaking
  • Selling Sunset

Directing for a Reality Program

  • Queer Eye

Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

  • Brendan Scannell – Bonding

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

  • 8:46 – Dave Chappelle
  • Bo Burnham: Inside

Directing for a Variety Special

  • Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar, Dave Chappelle – 8:46 – Dave Chappelle
  • Bo Burnham – Bo Burnham: Inside

Writing for a Variety Special

  • Dave Chappelle – 8:46 – Dave Chappelle
  • Bo Burnham – Bo Burnham: Inside

Exception Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

  • Dick Johnson Is Dead

Animated Program

  • Big Mouth

Short Form Animated Program

  • Love, Death + Robots

Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

  • Bridgerton
  • Halston
  • The Crown
  • The Queen’s Gambit

Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

  • Emily in Paris

Casting For A Comedy Series

  • The Kominsky Method

Casting For A Drama Series

  • Bridgerton
  • The Crown

Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

  • The Queen’s Gambit

Casting For A Reality Program

  • Queer Eye

Choreography for Scripted Programming

  • Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square
  • Lucifer

Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

  • The Queen’s Gambit

Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

  • Country Comfort
  • The Upshaws

Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

  • Bridgerton
  • The Crown
  • The Umbrella Academy

Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

  • David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
  • Dick Johnson Is Dead
  • The Social Dilemma

Cinematography For A Reality Program

  • Queer Eye

Contemporary Costumes

  • The Politician

Period Costumes

  • Bridgerton
  • Halston
  • Ratched
  • The Crown
  • The Queen’s Gambit

Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

  • The Umbrella Academy

Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

  • Dick Johnson Is Dead
  • The Social Dilemma

Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

  • Pretend It’s A City

Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

  • The Social Dilemma

Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

  • My Next Guest Need No Introduction with David Letterman

Writing For A Nonfiction Program

  • The Social Dilemma

Contemporary Hairstyling

  • The Politician

Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

  • Bridgerton
  • Ratched
  • The Crown

Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

  • The Politician

Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

  • Halston
  • Ratched
  • The Queen’s Gambit

Main Title Design

  • The Queen’s Gambit

Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

  • The Queen’s Gambit

Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

  • Bridgerton
  • The Crown

Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

  • David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
  • The Social Dilemma

Music Direction

  • Bo Burnham: Inside

Original Main Title Theme Music

  • Bridgerton

Original Music And Lyrics

  • Bo Burnham: Inside
  • The Queen’s Gambit

Music Supervision

  • Bridgerton
  • Halston
  • The Crown
  • The Queen’s Gambit

Character Voice-Over Performance

  • Maya Rudolph – Big Mouth
  • Julie Andrews – Bridgerton

Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

  • David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
  • The Social Dilemma

Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

  • Queer Eye

Picture Editing For Variety Programming

  • Bo Burnham: Inside

Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

  • The Crown (“Avalance”)
  • The Crown (“Fairytale”)

Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

  • The Queen’s Gambit

Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

  • Cobra Kai
  • The Kominsky Method

Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

  • The Crown

Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

  • The Queen’s Gambit

Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

  • David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour & Animation)

  • Cobra Kai
  • Love, Death + Robots

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

  • The Umbrella Academy

Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series

  • The Haunting of Bly Manor

Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

  • David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
  • The Social Dilemma

Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode

  • The Crown
  • The Umbrella Academy

Stunt Performance

  • Cobra Kai

