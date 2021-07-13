Every Netflix Emmy Nomination for 2021

It’s Emmy season again and Netflix is hoping to gather a bunch of awards come this September when the Emmys air on CBS on September 19th.

Netflix scored 129 nominations which is just one shy of HBO and HBO Max’s combined output at 130. 29 unique Netflix titles garnered nominations. That’s way ahead of Disney+’s 71 awards which is only spread across 9 shows.

Here’s the complete breakdown by network:

HBO/HBO Max 130

Netflix 129

Disney+ 71

NBC 46

Apple TV+ 34

CBS 26

Hulu 25

ABC 23

Amazon 18

Here are the top-performing Netflix shows/movies for this year’s Emmy’s nominations:

The Crown – 24 nominations

The Queen’s Gambit – 18 nominations

Bridgerton – 12 nominations

The Social Dilemma – 7 nominations

Bo Burnham: Inside – 6 nominations

Queer Eye – 6 nominations

List of Every Netflix Emmy Nomination in 2021

Headline Award Nominations

Variety Talk Series

0 Netflix Nominations

Competition Program

Nailed It!

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

0 Netflix Nominations

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Comedy Series

Cobra Kai

Emily In Paris

The Kominsky Method

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Lead Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

The Queen’s Gambit

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Josh O’Conner – The Crown

Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton

Outstanding Drama Series

Bridgerton

The Crown

Other Emmy Award Nominations for Netflix in 2021

Below, we’ll cover all of the other award nominations Netflix scooped up from the many categories that the Emmys award.

Guest Actor in A Comedy Series

Morgan Freeman – The Kominsky Method

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Emerald Fennell – The Crown

Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Charles Dance – The Crown

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Sophie Okonedo – Ratched

Claire Foy – The Crown

Directing in a Drama Series

Julie Anne Robinson – Bridgerton

Benjamin Caron – The Crown

Jessica Hobbs – The Crown

Writing in a Drama Series

Peter Morgan – The Crown

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Paul Reiser – The Kominsky Method

Supporting Actor in a Limited Or Anthology Series

Thomas Brodie-Sangster – The Queen’s Gambit

Supporting Actress in a Limited Or Anthology Series

Moses Ingram – The Queen’s Gambit

Directing in a Limited Or Anthology Series

Scott Frank – The Queen’s Gambit

Writing in a Limited Or Anthology Series

Scott Frank – The Queen’s Gambit

Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Nicole Byer – Nailed It!

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness – Queer Eye

Structured Reality Program

Queer Eye

Unstructured Reality Program

Indian Matchmaking

Selling Sunset

Directing for a Reality Program

Queer Eye

Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Brendan Scannell – Bonding

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

8:46 – Dave Chappelle

Bo Burnham: Inside

Directing for a Variety Special

Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar, Dave Chappelle – 8:46 – Dave Chappelle

Bo Burnham – Bo Burnham: Inside

Writing for a Variety Special

Dave Chappelle – 8:46 – Dave Chappelle

Bo Burnham – Bo Burnham: Inside

Exception Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Animated Program

Big Mouth

Short Form Animated Program

Love, Death + Robots

Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

Bridgerton

Halston

The Crown

The Queen’s Gambit

Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Emily in Paris

Casting For A Comedy Series

The Kominsky Method

Casting For A Drama Series

Bridgerton

The Crown

Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

The Queen’s Gambit

Casting For A Reality Program

Queer Eye

Choreography for Scripted Programming

Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square

Lucifer

Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

The Queen’s Gambit

Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

Country Comfort

The Upshaws

Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Umbrella Academy

Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

Dick Johnson Is Dead

The Social Dilemma

Cinematography For A Reality Program

Queer Eye

Contemporary Costumes

The Politician

Period Costumes

Bridgerton

Halston

Ratched

The Crown

The Queen’s Gambit

Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

The Umbrella Academy

Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Dick Johnson Is Dead

The Social Dilemma

Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

Pretend It’s A City

Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

The Social Dilemma

Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

My Next Guest Need No Introduction with David Letterman

Writing For A Nonfiction Program

The Social Dilemma

Contemporary Hairstyling

The Politician

Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

Bridgerton

Ratched

The Crown

Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

The Politician

Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Halston

Ratched

The Queen’s Gambit

Main Title Design

The Queen’s Gambit

Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

The Queen’s Gambit

Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Bridgerton

The Crown

Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

The Social Dilemma

Music Direction

Bo Burnham: Inside

Original Main Title Theme Music

Bridgerton

Original Music And Lyrics

Bo Burnham: Inside

The Queen’s Gambit

Music Supervision

Bridgerton

Halston

The Crown

The Queen’s Gambit

Character Voice-Over Performance

Maya Rudolph – Big Mouth

Julie Andrews – Bridgerton

Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

The Social Dilemma

Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

Queer Eye

Picture Editing For Variety Programming

Bo Burnham: Inside

Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

The Crown (“Avalance”)

The Crown (“Fairytale”)

Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

The Queen’s Gambit

Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Cobra Kai

The Kominsky Method

Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Crown

Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

The Queen’s Gambit

Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour & Animation)

Cobra Kai

Love, Death + Robots

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Umbrella Academy

Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

The Social Dilemma

Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode

The Crown

The Umbrella Academy

Stunt Performance