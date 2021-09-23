‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Reportedly in Production and Wraps Filming in December 2021

Cobra Kai Season 5 is in production according to multiple production schedules seen by What’s on Netflix. The fifth season was announced a few months ago and has begun production before season 4 is due to arrive on Netflix globally in December 2021.

A quick recap for those not in the loop. Season 4 of Cobra Kai has long since wrapped production and is currently scheduled to arrive at some point in December 2021 (an exact release date is expected this weekend at Netflix’s TUDUM event).

Season 5 was announced in late August 2021 with most of the cast expected to return.

Alongside the announcement, Ralph Macchio said, “Thank you, fans!! More story coming to you! Season 5 starts filming soon,”

The dojo is about to be 5x as rad. Cobra Kai has been renewed for a 5th season. pic.twitter.com/8iz2M6Bzw5 — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) August 27, 2021

It turns out “filming soon” meant very soon.

As we stated, numerous production sources have stated that filming is underway on season 5.

This includes both BTL and ProductionWeekly who included Cobra Kai season 5 in issue 1265. Both state that production got underway the week starting September 20th, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia (where all four previous seasons have filmed).

ProductionWeekly goes one step further in listing the current end date for filming scheduled for December 10th, 2021.

It’s worth noting that Georgia’s filming website doesn’t currently list the series but we’ve been told they often get asked to exclude titles. Other Netflix titles currently filming in Georgia includes Rob Lowe’s Netflix movie, Dog Gone.

Jon Hurwitz, one of the creators of the show recently took to Twitter for a quick AMA where he answered burning fan questions while at an airport on September 16th, 2021. When asked about season 5, he said:

“We are very deep into our Season 5 planning. Several scripts and outlines have been written. And we are definitely writing towards an endgame, which will hopefully be beyond Season 5.”

No official confirmation has come out regarding filming on Cobra Kai season 5 just yet.

So assuming these filming production schedules are true, what does this mean for a Cobra Kai season 5 release date on Netflix?

Based on this relatively quick turnaround, we can absolutely guarantee that season 5 of Cobra Kai will release in 2022 but the question then becomes when.

A safe bet would be assuming another December release but given the fast turnaround, we suspect it may be possible for season 5 to release in the summer but for now, this is complete speculation.

