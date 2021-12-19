‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Wraps Filming in Atlanta, Georgia

Cobra Kai has finished filming its fifth season according to Jon Hurwitz ahead of season 4 that arrives on Netflix on December 31st, 2021.

Season 5 of Cobra Kai was first announced on August 27th, 2021 with Ralpha Macchio thanking fans at the time saying filming will start soon.

According to reports, season 5 filming got underway on September 20th, 2021. One of the production listings had noted that production was scheduled to end on December 10th but given we’ve just learned production finished it looks like that date was either wrong or they overrun.

The news of season 5 wrapping came via Jon Hurwitz (one of the three creators of the series) who can be seen on a plane with Josh Heald who both serve as creators and producers on the series.

Many fans were confused with the message given that no official announcement ever came that filming had even started. Jon Hurwitz clarified to a Tweet saying “Finished shooting in Atlanta.”

Once again, all of season 5 of Cobra Kai has been filmed in Atlanta, Georgia despite the show taking place storywise in Los Angeles.

Elsewhere in season 5 news, William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence) recently told Screen Rant (on December 17th) that season 5 is his favorite season adding:

“We’re shooting the climax of Season 5 right now after three months of being in the trenches. I’m so wrapped up in what’s going on right now that’s so far down the road from what I’m talking about [in Season 4],”

When will Season 5 of Cobra Kai be on Netflix?

So this leads us to our next question, when will season 5 of Cobra Kai release on Netflix?

Sadly, it’s too early to tell and just because production has finished, doesn’t mean there isn’t more work to do. Post-production now kicks in which includes getting the audio, editing, and any VFX work in place. Once that occurs, the show will then begin the localization process which includes dubbing, subtitles, and preparing promotional assets.

Season 4 was filmed well ahead of time but we’re led to believe we could see a summer 2022 release for season 5. Worst-case scenario would be another December release.

With season 5 in the can, we can also begin asking questions about whether the show will continue with a sixth season. While the show does seem like it’s got plenty of steam left in it we probably won’t get a renewal (or news surrounding the rumored spinoffs) until after season 4 hits.

For more on Cobra Kai, check out our huge season 4 preview or watch the recent trailer Netflix released ahead of season 4.

Are you looking forward to more Cobra Kai on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.