Colombian Thriller ‘Medusa’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Another quick renewal at Netflix! The streamer has already decided the fate of its new Colombian thriller, giving Medusa a season 2 renewal just two weeks after its global initial launch on March 5th, 2025.

Starring Juana Acosta, Manolo Cardona, Sebastian Martinez, and Mariana Mozo, the series follows a newly minted CEO who who unbelievably survives after her yacht explodes off the coast of Colombia. We spend the rest of the series trying to kill her and take over her business empire, teaming up with a dogged veteran detective. Season 2 ended on a major cliffhanger, so fans have been on tenterhooks about whether the show will return. We’ve had a prompt answer—yes!

This morning, the news came courtesy of a social post on Netflix’s Latin American account. A video accompanies the post: “Oh no, Barbara almost doesn’t remember the gossip ‘Medusa’ will have season 2. Only on Netflix.” The show has also had its page updated on Netflix itself, now carrying the notice, “It’s Official: Another Season is Coming.”

How well has Medusa performed on Netflix?

We’ve only had two weeks’ worth of stats for the series thus far, but it certainly looks like it’s performing well. In the global Netflix TV Non-English stats, it’s ranked #1 in both weeks it’s qualified, pulling in 96.80 million hours watched with a 10% drop from week 1 to week 2. That number equates to 12.90 million views. It also made an impact on the streamer globally, with the series ranking in 73 individual countries’ top 10s in addition to ranking well in its home country – a winning combo and an easy decision for a renewal.

If we compare that two-week performance to other shows, you can see the show is performing relatively well, although not quite at the pace of Fake Profile, The Marked Heart, or The Accident, arguably some of the most popular titles out of Latin America in recent years.

We’ll soon be adding Medusa to our list of every Netflix Original scheduled to receive new seasons, which currently includes over 170 titles.

Are you glad Medusa is returning for a second season on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.