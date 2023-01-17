‘Destined With You’ Netflix K-Drama Season 1: Everything We Know So Far

Some of the most popular k-dramas on Netflix have been romantic-fantasy dramas. Destined With You, starring k-pop star Rowoon, and actress Jo Bo Ah could be another smash hit for Netflix when it arrives sometime in 2023. We’re keeping track of everything related to Destined With You, including, the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Destined With You is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original romantic drama directed by Nam Ki Hoon (Tunnel), and written by screenwriter Nah Ji Sul (100 Days My Prince).

When is the Netflix release date for Destined With You?

For now, there is no official release date from Netflix. We also don’t have a preliminary release date for the k-drama either.

However, we do know that Destined With You is coming to Netflix in 2023 after being featured in the streaming services’ 2023 preview for its k-drama line-up.

What is the plot of Destined With You?

The synopsis for Destined With You has been sourced from HanCinema:

A drama depicting an irresistible romance between a woman who obtained a forbidden book that was thoroughly sealed 300 years ago and a man who became a victim of the forbidden book.

Who are the cast members of Destined With You?

Rowoon plays the lead role of Jang Shin Yu. K-Pop fans will be excited to see the SF9 members back in action for Netflix in his third original k-drama after The King’s Affection and Tomorrow.

Jo Bo Ah plays the lead role of Lee Jong Ho. It will be a Netflix debut for the actress who has had some very popular dramas outside of the streaming service, such as; My Strange Hero, Tale of the Nine-Tailed, and Missing Noir M.

Ha Joon plays a lead role that has yet to be named. So far, Ha Joon has starred in only one k-drama for Netflix, Arthdal Chronicles, in which he featured in a supporting role in all three parts. He has since gone on to star in other popular k-dramas such as Black Dog, Crazy Love, and Bad Prosecutor.

Yura also plays a lead role that has yet to be named. The Girl’s Day member recently starred in the Netflix k-drama Forecasting Love and Weather. Outside of Netflix, she has starred in dramas such as Radio Romance, Hip Hop Teacher, and After the Show Ends.

So far, eight supporting roles have been confirmed; Hyun Bong Shik (Narco Saints), Park Kyung Hye (Goblin), Lee Bong Ryun (Sweet Home), Jung Hye Young (Reborn Rich), Lee Pil Mo (The King’s Affection), Jung Sae Rom (Hyena), Park Jung Eon (Lie After Lie), and Mi Ram (Be Melodramatic).

Are you looking forward to the release of Destined With You on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!