‘Diablo’ Animated Series Officially Back in Development at Netflix

After years of rumors, false starts, and behind-the-scenes legal drama, we finally have official confirmation: Netflix is returning to the depths of hell. An animated series based on Blizzard Entertainment’s legendary Diablo franchise is officially in the works.

The monumental announcement came straight out of Anaheim this weekend during the opening ceremony of BlizzCon 2026. The two-day fan festival marks a massive milestone, as it’s the very first BlizzCon since Microsoft finalized its historic $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard in 2023. Interestingly, Netflix has not followed suit today in announcing the series, leaving Blizzard solely to announce.

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Taking the stage to deliver the good news was Blizzard president Johanna Faries.

“BlizzCon in and of itself represents so much for all of us to be able to shine a light on all the great work going on at Blizzard,” Faries shared in a statement ahead of the event. “We have put a lot of thought into this moment, and why now, and how do we continue to capture and build on the momentum we’re experiencing as an organization.”

As part of that momentum, Blizzard released an official statement detailing their renewed partnership with the streamer:

After decades of bringing entire universes to life through our games, we’re partnering with some creative powerhouses to tell even more stories beyond gaming across new screens. A new animated series set in the world of Diablo is in development with Netflix. More details will be shared in the future, but this is only the beginning, with even more taking shape across our universes.

The official Diablo account posted the news shortly after saying, “We are thrilled to share that we are in development on a new animated series for Diablo with Netflix.”

What happened to the original Diablo Netflix series?

Longtime readers of What’s on Netflix will know that this isn’t exactly the first time we’ve heard about a Diablo project.

Back in 2018 and 2019, rumors heavily circulated that Netflix was working on anime adaptations of both Diablo and Overwatch. The Diablo project was even confirmed to be in pre-production by Nick van Dyk, the former co-president of Activision Blizzard Studios, via his LinkedIn profile. We covered all the evidence back in 2021 here.

So, why did it take until 2026 to finally get an official greenlight? As we previously covered, the adaptations became high-profile casualties of corporate warfare. Activision Blizzard ended up suing Netflix for allegedly poaching their CFO, Spencer Neumann. The resulting legal friction, according to Jason Schreier, threw a wrench into the studio’s working relationship with Netflix, leaving the Diablo and Overwatch shows to gather dust.

Now, safely operating under Microsoft’s massive corporate umbrella, it seems the hatchet has been buried. With the gaming giant eager to expand its cinematic footprint—much like Riot Games did with Netflix’s Arcane and CD Projekt Red with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners—it’s the perfect time to revive the project.

As just recently revealed, Netflix is reportedly among the suitors for a giant Xbox output deal that’s being floated in recent weeks, although this is expected to fall outside of that. No word on whether an Overwatch series is also back in the works for Netflix.

What is Diablo about?

For those unfamiliar with the iconic video game property, Diablo is a dark fantasy action-RPG that first took the gaming world by storm back in 1996. Fittingly, this year marks the 30th anniversary of the franchise.

The series is set in the grim, gothic world of Sanctuary, a realm where humanity is caught in the middle of a brutal, eternal conflict between the angelic forces of the High Heavens and the demonic hordes of the Burning Hells. The games typically follow a lone hero (or a party of heroes) battling their way through dungeons to defeat the titular Lord of Terror, Diablo, and his prime evil brethren.

The most recent entry in the franchise, Diablo IV, launched to massive success in 2023, proving that the appetite for this dark, bloody universe is as voracious as ever.

We don’t yet have an animation studio attached, a showrunner, or a release window, but we will be keeping our ears to the ground and updating you as soon as we learn more.

Are you excited to finally see Diablo get the Netflix animated treatment? Let us know in the comments down below!