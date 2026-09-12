New Releases on Netflix This Week and Top 10 Movies & Series: September 12, 2026

It’s time again for your end-of-week roundup of everything new on Netflix US! As we approach the midway point of the month, it’s certainly a bit quieter compared to the haul of 109 new movies and series we saw last week. Over the past seven days, a solid 39 new releases (21 movies and 18 series) have landed on the streaming service, plus a couple more titles in The Culture Edit, including BuzzFeed’s Rizz Quiz and K-Pop Closest.
Whether you’re looking for an acclaimed animated sequel, the return of a pulse-pounding international thriller, or some intense reality competition, this week’s lineup has plenty to keep your queue full all weekend long. For more on what’s coming up on Netflix throughout September and into October 2026, keep it locked here.
Before we dive into the data to see what subscribers have actually been watching this week, let’s take a look at our three streaming highlights:
Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix This Week
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)
Type: Movie
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 1h 42m
One of the most visually stunning and critically acclaimed animated movies of the past decade has officially swung onto Netflix US! Antonio Banderas returns to voice the legendary, fear-defying feline who suddenly realizes he has recklessly burned through eight of his nine lives. To restore them, he teams up with his former flame Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek) and a relentlessly optimistic therapy dog named Perrito (Harvey Guillén) on an epic quest to find the mythical Wishing Star.
The Perfect Lie (Season 1)
Type: TV Series
Genre: Drama, Thriller, Mystery
Based on the bestselling novel by Saskia Noort, this brand-new Dutch thriller is already making a strong case for being the best non-English Netflix show of the year. The story follows Karen, who moves to the affluent village of Bergen and is warmly welcomed into the “Eetclub”—a tight-knit, wealthy circle of friends with massive villas and seemingly perfect lives. However, when one of those villas goes up in flames and a member dies in the fire, Karen begins to realize this cozy group is actually held together by an increasingly shaky pile of secrets and lies.
In our recent 5/5 review, we praised the show as a “layered drama with a healthy dose of tension” that peels back its mysteries like an onion one episode at a time. If you love a binge-worthy European mystery, this is a fantastic weekend watch that is “just bloody good” and consider it one of if not the best international series of 2026.
Waiting for the Barbarians (2020)
Type: Movie
Genre: Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 1h 54m
Featuring an absolute powerhouse trio of actors—Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp, and Robert Pattinson—this slow-burn period drama is a hidden gem well worth your time despite, on the surface, quite poor reviews from critics upon its release. Of course, Pattinson is the star of the moment with his huge role in The Odyssey (coming soon to Netflix) and his upcoming movie Primetime, which looks to be a major awards contender and box office success.
In this movie, based on J.M. Coetzee’s acclaimed novel, the plot centers on a peaceful Magistrate (Rylance) managing an isolated outpost on the edge of an unnamed empire. His quiet existence is violently upended by the arrival of a ruthless, sunglasses-wearing Colonel (Depp) who uses cruel, torturous interrogation tactics on the local nomads to uncover a supposed uprising. It’s a gorgeous, meticulously crafted, and thought-provoking meditation on imperialism and morality.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week
As always, you can find an expanded, filterable, and searchable version of this list via our New on Netflix hub page.
21 New Movies Added This Week
- Ballet 422 (2014) – PG – English
- Call My Agent! The Movie (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French
- Europa Report (2013) – PG-13 – English
- Go Team! (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- High & Low The Movie (2016) – TV-MA – Japanese
- High & Low: The Movie 2 – End of Sky (2017) – TV-MA – Japanese
- High & Low: The Movie 3 – Final Mission (2017) – TV-MA – Japanese
- Monster at the End of This Story (2020) – TV-Y – English
- NFL Melbourne Game: 49ers vs Rams (2026) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English
- Prom Night (2008) – PG-13 – English
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022) – PG – English
- Road To High & Low (2016) – TV-MA – Japanese
- Stavros Halkias: Uncle Stav (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Tribeca 25 (2026) – TV-14 – English
- True Things (2021) – TV-MA – English
- Untold Mr. T: I Pity The Fool (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Us In The End (2026) – TV-14 – Filipino
- Vishwanath & Sons (2026) – TV-14 – Telugu
- Waiting for the Barbarians (2020) – TV-MA – English
- We Don’t Live Here Anymore (2004) – R – English
- Why Did I Get Married Again? (2026) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English
18 New TV Series Added This Week
- All-Star Preschool Playlist (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English
- Call the Midwife (Season 15) – TV-PG – English
- Chumbak (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Hindi
- Crew Girl (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- Dang! (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Fauda (Season 5) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hebrew
- Good Mythical Morning (Seasons 1-2) – TV-PG – English
- Hey! Say! JUMP ONE NIGHT VOYAGE (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-PG – Japanese
- Last Meals (Season 1) – TV-MA – English
- Love Upon a Time (Season 1) – TV-MA – Thai
- Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs (Season 1) – TV-PG – English
- Mythical Kitchen (Season 1) – TV-14 – English
- Physical 100: Italy (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian
- Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson & Oliver Hudson (Season 1) – TV-MA – English
- Stolen Heartbeats (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- The Perfect Lie (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Dutch
- The Pivot (Seasons 1-2) – TV-MA – English
- Ultimate Kids Playlist (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English
Most Popular Movies This Week
Now, let’s take a look at what people have actually been watching on Netflix US over the past seven days!
Over on the movies list, Netflix’s dark original thriller The Whisper Man continues to exert its dominance, holding tight to the #1 spot for a second consecutive week with 73 points. Documentaries are also maintaining a vice grip on viewership; Turning Point: Generation 9/11 remains firmly at #2 (59 points), while the newly added sports doc Untold Mr. T: I Pity The Fool debuted nicely at #8 (25 points).
We also saw a massive surge from Angelina Jolie’s intense survival thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead, which climbed rapidly to secure the #3 spot (58 points). Tyler Perry’s sequel Why Did I Get Married Again? made a solid entrance at #6 (30 points), and while our highlight Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is currently sitting at #13 with 6 points, you can fully expect the animated hit to skyrocket up the ranks over the weekend as kids take over the TV.
- The Whisper Man (73 points)
- Turning Point: Generation 9/11 (59 points)
- Those Who Wish Me Dead (58 points)
- The Angry Birds Movie 2 (41 points)
- The Secret Woman (40 points)
- Why Did I Get Married Again? (30 points)
- Shark Tale (26 points)
- Untold Mr. T: I Pity The Fool (25 points)
- Contraband (23 points)
- Ready or Not (22 points)
- Nine to Five (18 points)
- Straight Outta Compton (13 points)
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (6 points)
- Facing El Chapo (5 points)
- Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly (1 points)
Most Popular TV Series This Week
On the TV charts, the true-crime drama Death of the Pastor’s Wife proved it was no one-week wonder, maintaining its ironclad grip on the #1 position with 79 points. In fact, true crime and mystery docuseries took the top two spots this week, with Instadocs: The Decoy Plane flying up to #2 with 68 points.
Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen is also pulling in fantastic delayed-binge numbers, jumping up to #4 (56 points) as word-of-mouth for the second season continues to spread. Looking at this week’s fresh arrivals, the new original drama Crew Girl managed to crack the top ten (16 points), while the licensed TNT procedural Major Crimes had a very respectable syndication surge, debuting at #8 (17 points).
- Death of the Pastor’s Wife (79 points)
- Instadocs: The Decoy Plane (68 points)
- Earle Meets World (59 points)
- The Gentlemen (56 points)
- Beauty in Black (43 points)
- Outer Banks (24 points)
- Leanne (21 points)
- Major Crimes (17 points)
- Raw (17 points)
- Crew Girl (16 points)
- Stavros Halkias: Uncle Stav (16 points)
- The Perfect Lie (10 points)
- Salish & Jordan Matter (6 points)
- Talamasca: The Secret Order (4 points)
- Stolen Heartbeats (2 points)
- Heartland (1 points)
- Physical 100: Italy (1 points)
What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know your top picks down in the comments below!