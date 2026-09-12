New Releases on Netflix This Week and Top 10 Movies & Series: September 12, 2026

It’s time again for your end-of-week roundup of everything new on Netflix US! As we approach the midway point of the month, it’s certainly a bit quieter compared to the haul of 109 new movies and series we saw last week. Over the past seven days, a solid 39 new releases (21 movies and 18 series) have landed on the streaming service, plus a couple more titles in The Culture Edit, including BuzzFeed’s Rizz Quiz and K-Pop Closest.

Whether you’re looking for an acclaimed animated sequel, the return of a pulse-pounding international thriller, or some intense reality competition, this week’s lineup has plenty to keep your queue full all weekend long. For more on what’s coming up on Netflix throughout September and into October 2026, keep it locked here.

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Before we dive into the data to see what subscribers have actually been watching this week, let’s take a look at our three streaming highlights:

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix This Week

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

Type: Movie

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 1h 42m

One of the most visually stunning and critically acclaimed animated movies of the past decade has officially swung onto Netflix US! Antonio Banderas returns to voice the legendary, fear-defying feline who suddenly realizes he has recklessly burned through eight of his nine lives. To restore them, he teams up with his former flame Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek) and a relentlessly optimistic therapy dog named Perrito (Harvey Guillén) on an epic quest to find the mythical Wishing Star.



The Perfect Lie (Season 1)

Type: TV Series

Genre: Drama, Thriller, Mystery

Based on the bestselling novel by Saskia Noort, this brand-new Dutch thriller is already making a strong case for being the best non-English Netflix show of the year. The story follows Karen, who moves to the affluent village of Bergen and is warmly welcomed into the “Eetclub”—a tight-knit, wealthy circle of friends with massive villas and seemingly perfect lives. However, when one of those villas goes up in flames and a member dies in the fire, Karen begins to realize this cozy group is actually held together by an increasingly shaky pile of secrets and lies.

In our recent 5/5 review, we praised the show as a “layered drama with a healthy dose of tension” that peels back its mysteries like an onion one episode at a time. If you love a binge-worthy European mystery, this is a fantastic weekend watch that is “just bloody good” and consider it one of if not the best international series of 2026.

Waiting for the Barbarians (2020)

Type: Movie

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 1h 54m

Featuring an absolute powerhouse trio of actors—Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp, and Robert Pattinson—this slow-burn period drama is a hidden gem well worth your time despite, on the surface, quite poor reviews from critics upon its release. Of course, Pattinson is the star of the moment with his huge role in The Odyssey (coming soon to Netflix) and his upcoming movie Primetime, which looks to be a major awards contender and box office success.

In this movie, based on J.M. Coetzee’s acclaimed novel, the plot centers on a peaceful Magistrate (Rylance) managing an isolated outpost on the edge of an unnamed empire. His quiet existence is violently upended by the arrival of a ruthless, sunglasses-wearing Colonel (Depp) who uses cruel, torturous interrogation tactics on the local nomads to uncover a supposed uprising. It’s a gorgeous, meticulously crafted, and thought-provoking meditation on imperialism and morality.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

As always, you can find an expanded, filterable, and searchable version of this list via our New on Netflix hub page.

21 New Movies Added This Week

Ballet 422 (2014) – PG – English

– PG – English Call My Agent! The Movie (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French

– TV-MA – French Europa Report (2013) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Go Team! (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish High & Low The Movie (2016) – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese High & Low: The Movie 2 – End of Sky (2017) – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese High & Low: The Movie 3 – Final Mission (2017) – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese Monster at the End of This Story (2020) – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English NFL Melbourne Game: 49ers vs Rams (2026) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Prom Night (2008) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022) – PG – English

– PG – English Road To High & Low (2016) – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese Stavros Halkias: Uncle Stav (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Tribeca 25 (2026) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English True Things (2021) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Untold Mr. T: I Pity The Fool (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Us In The End (2026) – TV-14 – Filipino

– TV-14 – Filipino Vishwanath & Sons (2026) – TV-14 – Telugu

– TV-14 – Telugu Waiting for the Barbarians (2020) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English We Don’t Live Here Anymore (2004) – R – English

– R – English Why Did I Get Married Again? (2026) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English

18 New TV Series Added This Week

All-Star Preschool Playlist (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English

– TV-Y7 – English Call the Midwife (Season 15) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Chumbak (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Crew Girl (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Dang! (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Fauda (Season 5) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hebrew

– TV-MA – Hebrew Good Mythical Morning (Seasons 1-2) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Hey! Say! JUMP ONE NIGHT VOYAGE (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-PG – Japanese

– TV-PG – Japanese Last Meals (Season 1) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Love Upon a Time (Season 1) – TV-MA – Thai

– TV-MA – Thai Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs (Season 1) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Mythical Kitchen (Season 1) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Physical 100: Italy (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian

– TV-MA – Italian Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson & Oliver Hudson (Season 1) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Stolen Heartbeats (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish The Perfect Lie (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Dutch

– TV-MA – Dutch The Pivot (Seasons 1-2) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Ultimate Kids Playlist (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English

Most Popular Movies This Week

Now, let’s take a look at what people have actually been watching on Netflix US over the past seven days!

Over on the movies list, Netflix’s dark original thriller The Whisper Man continues to exert its dominance, holding tight to the #1 spot for a second consecutive week with 73 points. Documentaries are also maintaining a vice grip on viewership; Turning Point: Generation 9/11 remains firmly at #2 (59 points), while the newly added sports doc Untold Mr. T: I Pity The Fool debuted nicely at #8 (25 points).

We also saw a massive surge from Angelina Jolie’s intense survival thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead, which climbed rapidly to secure the #3 spot (58 points). Tyler Perry’s sequel Why Did I Get Married Again? made a solid entrance at #6 (30 points), and while our highlight Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is currently sitting at #13 with 6 points, you can fully expect the animated hit to skyrocket up the ranks over the weekend as kids take over the TV.

The Whisper Man (73 points) Turning Point: Generation 9/11 (59 points) Those Who Wish Me Dead (58 points) The Angry Birds Movie 2 (41 points) The Secret Woman (40 points) Why Did I Get Married Again? (30 points) Shark Tale (26 points) Untold Mr. T: I Pity The Fool (25 points) Contraband (23 points) Ready or Not (22 points) Nine to Five (18 points) Straight Outta Compton (13 points) Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (6 points) Facing El Chapo (5 points) Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly (1 points)

Most Popular TV Series This Week

On the TV charts, the true-crime drama Death of the Pastor’s Wife proved it was no one-week wonder, maintaining its ironclad grip on the #1 position with 79 points. In fact, true crime and mystery docuseries took the top two spots this week, with Instadocs: The Decoy Plane flying up to #2 with 68 points.

Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen is also pulling in fantastic delayed-binge numbers, jumping up to #4 (56 points) as word-of-mouth for the second season continues to spread. Looking at this week’s fresh arrivals, the new original drama Crew Girl managed to crack the top ten (16 points), while the licensed TNT procedural Major Crimes had a very respectable syndication surge, debuting at #8 (17 points).

Death of the Pastor’s Wife (79 points) Instadocs: The Decoy Plane (68 points) Earle Meets World (59 points) The Gentlemen (56 points) Beauty in Black (43 points) Outer Banks (24 points) Leanne (21 points) Major Crimes (17 points) Raw (17 points) Crew Girl (16 points) Stavros Halkias: Uncle Stav (16 points) The Perfect Lie (10 points) Salish & Jordan Matter (6 points) Talamasca: The Secret Order (4 points) Stolen Heartbeats (2 points) Heartland (1 points) Physical 100: Italy (1 points)

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know your top picks down in the comments below!