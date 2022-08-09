‘Do Revenge’ Netflix Movie: Release Date, Cast, Trailer and Everything We Know

A new fun dark-comedy starring Stranger Thing’s Maya Hawke, and Riverdale’s Camila Mendes, Do Revenge, is coming to Netflix in September 2022. We’ve got everything you need to know about Do Revenge, including the plot, cast, trailer and Netflix release date.

Do Revenge is an upcoming Netflix Original dark-comedy film co-written and directed by Jennifer Kaitlyn Robinson. Celeste Ballard co-wrote the screenplay alongside Robinson.

Production has been handled by Likely Story, with the CEO, Anthony Bregman, listed as an executive producer on the film, alongside Peter Cron and director Jennifer Kaitlyn Robinson. The movie reportedly has a budget under $10 million.

Filming for the movie occurred between June and August 2021 and was done entirely in Atlanta, Georgia.

When is the Do Revenge Netflix release date?

We already have confirmation that the dark comedy Do Revenge is coming to Netflix on Friday, September 16th, 2022.

Do Revenge will be available to stream on Netflix worldwide.

What is the plot of Do Revenge?

Drea is at the peak of her high school powers when her entire life goes up in flames after her sex tape gets leaked to the whole school, seemingly by her boyfriend and king of the school, Max. Eleanor is an awkward new transfer student who is angered to find out that she now has to go to school with her old bully, Carissa who started a nasty rumor about her in summer camp when they were 13. After a clandestine run-in at tennis camp, Drea and Eleanor form an unlikely and secret friendship to get revenge on each other’s tormentors.

Who are the cast members of Do Revenge?

The most recognizable cast member of Do Revenge is Maya Hawke, who has played the role of Robin in seasons 3 and 4 of Stranger Things. She had a minor role in the Netflix horror Fear Street Part One: 1994, and will also star in the upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro as Jamie Bernstein.

A Netflix Original outside of the US, Camila Mendes has starred in every season of Riverdale as Veronica Lodge since the show debuted on The CW in 2017. The actress has also starred in two Netflix films, The Perfect Date and Dangerous Lies.

Below is the full cast of Do Revenge:

Camila Mendes as Drea Torres

Maya Hawke as Eleanor

Rish Shah as Russ Lee

Sophie Turner – TBA

Austin Abrams as Max

Eliza Bennett as Jessica

Alisha Boe as Tara

Talia Ryder as Gabbi

Paris Berelc as Meghan

Jonathan Daviss as Elliot

Maia Reficco as Montana

Ava Capri as Carissa

What is the runtime?

Do Revenge has a runtime of 118 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching Do Revenge on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!