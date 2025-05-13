‘Don’t Say Good Luck’: Sunny Sandler Headlining New Comedy Film For Netflix

Sunny Sandler, the daughter of Adam Sandler, is getting a big feature film at Netflix. What’s on Netflix has learned she’s set to headline a new comedy called Don’t Say Good Luck, which is eying a production start in the coming month.

Julia Hart is set to direct the upcoming Netflix movie. She was previously attached to My Lovely Wife for the streamer back in 2023, though the status of that project remains unclear since its initial trade announcement. The screenplay comes from Laura Hankin (While We’re Young) alongside Hart and Jordan Horowitz, who also produce. Hart and Horowitz, a married duo, are frequent creative partners, having previously collaborated on Hollywood Stargirl, Stargirl, and I’m Your Woman.

While Netflix has yet to unveil the project officially, it’s been in the works for many months and has gone under several different names. When we first got word about it, it was under Fall Musical, but it has since changed ahead of production starting to Don’t Say Good Luck.

The plot revolves around 15-year-old Sophie Birenbaum, who has been told the news that her mother has terminal cancer after having previously thought it was in remission. Faced with the trials and tribulations of being at that age in addition to being tapped to lead her new school musical and having her best friends entering the world of dating, Sophie has to fight through and discover the importance of living life to the fullest in the face of a devastating loss.

Sunny Sandler has featured in the majority of Adam Sandler’s Netflix movies since 2015 in varying roles and a couple of others, albeit they were executive produced by Sandler and his company, Happy Madison. Her most prominent breakout role came in 2023’s You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, where she played Stacy Friedman. She also had roles in Spaceman, Kinda Pregnant, Hustle, Home Team, Hubie Halloween, The Wrong Missy, Murder Mystery, The Week Of, The Do-Over, and The Ridiculous 6. She also voiced Summer in the animated film Leo and performed in many of the songs featured.

Filming is tentatively scheduled to kick off on the new movie on June 25th and run through mid-August, taking place primarily in New Jersey. Allen Covert, Jordan Horowitz, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Adam Sandler are producing.

For more on what's filming for Netflix throughout the Summer, keep it locked here on What's on Netflix. You can also find our complete expected 2026 TV and movie Netflix here.

Further cast members and an official unveiling from Netflix will come in due course.