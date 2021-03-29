‘Dota: Dragon’s Blood’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status and Release Date

To no one’s surprise, the anime adaptation of one of the world’s most popular MOBA games has been an instant hit on Netflix. With many having binged Dota in its first week, the question asked by many is will Dota: Dragon’s Blood return for a second season on Netflix? The streaming service hasn’t announced the renewal of Dota just yet, but we’re 100% confident the fantasy anime will return.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood is an upcoming Netflix Original fantasy-adventure anime based on Valve’s popular MOBA video-game Dota 2. The series is created by Ashley Miller, who is most well known for his work on the superhero movies Thor and X-Men: First Class. Producing the anime is Kaiju Boulevard and Studio Mir, who is currently working on the animated Witcher prequel, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

Dota: Dragon’s Blood Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 29/03/2021

At the time of writing Dota: Dragon’s Blood has only been available to stream for less than a week, but has already made an immediate impact on Netflix.

Already, Dota: Dragon’s Blood has made it into the top 10 list of 47 different regions on Netflix:

Thanks to the number of top 10s that Dota: Dragon’s Blood has featured in, it’s hit a worldwide high of 7 on the top TV series.

Netflix has yet to reveal its plans for the future of Dota: Dragon’s Blood, but thanks to its global popularity there’s an extremely great chance that the anime will be renewed. We also can’t ignore the first season of Dota: Dragon’s Blood is listed as “Book 1” which heavily insinuates there is more to come.

What we expect to see from Dota: Dragon’s Blood season 2

Invoker’s final revenge

The elf Invoker waited a thousand years to enact his revenge upon the goddess Selemene, and after her defeat at the hands of Terrorblade she is now at the mercy of Invoker.

Invoker is left with a choice, to kill Selemene or simply strip her of her power? For the goddess, the idea of losing her powers is arguably a fate worse than death, especially if she had to witness another take her power and become a god themselves.

Mene to return?

The elves still believe the lotuses are key to returning the former goddess Mene to power, but Invoker revealed to Mirana that simply isn’t true and that he planted the fake prophecy so the two groups would wage war on each other. Invoker has a history of lying, so we may yet see the former goddess return.

Terrorblade to acquire more Eldwurm souls

Terrorblade is on a mission to acquire all eight Eldwurm souls, and if he succeeds he can rework the entire world in his own image. And for Terrorblade, that would look like hell on Earth.

So far he has Uldorak, the earth should, and Invoker has the water soul for him as per their deal for Terrorblade to defeat Selemene.

There are still plenty of souls remaining, and we can guarantee that Terrorblade will acquire the majority before we see a showdown between him and the heroes of the series.

The fate of Davion

With the soul of Slyark inside him, Davion can transform into the Eldwurm but consequently loses all self-control. The dragon knights were successful in restoring Davion’s human form, but now they seek to take Slyark’s soul out of his body.

Meanwhile, Fymryn who has abandoned her religion and faith in Mene has chased over Davion and other dragon knights. She has the charm to stop Davion from transforming, but she is also working with Invoker, who has tasked her with bringing Davion to him so he can claim Slyark’s soul for Terrorblade.

What will happen to the elves?

The Dark Moon Order has lost all of its power thanks to the fall of Selemene, and they’ve never been more vulnerable. With Luna injured, it is up to Mirana to lead her people.

When is the Dota: Dragon’s Blood season 2 Netflix release date?

The announcement of the Dota anime came as a huge surprise, so how long Studio Mir and Kaiju Boulevard had been working on the series is currently unknown.

Assuming that Dota: Dragon’s Blood is renewed for a second season, we’d more than likely see the next “Book” arrive sometime in 2022.

Would you like to see a second season of Dota: Dragon’s Blood on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!