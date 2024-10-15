Dream Casting Netflix’s New ‘Pride & Prejudice’ Series

Netflix is officially making a Pride & Prejudice series, with Everything I Know About Love author Dolly Alderton on board to pen the script. Amidst all the hype, we can’t help but wonder who’ll be cast in the iconic roles, so let’s have some fun and reveal our dream cast for the upcoming adaptation!

One of the most influential novels set in the Regency era, Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice has seen plenty of adaptations over the years. Two of the most notable versions include the BBC’s 1995 miniseries starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle and the beloved 2005 movie with Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen. Now, Netflix is in the process of developing its own Pride & Prejudice series, and more on that here.

Let’s go through our dream cast members for the main characters in Pride and Prejudice!

Tom Sturridge as Mr. Darcy

Netflix viewers will be well-acquainted with Tom Sturridge from his time playing Dream of the Endless in The Sandman. Sturridge would excellently portray Mr. Darcy. His emotional range, brooding intensity, and charisma are perfect for capturing the complex nature of Darcy. Plus, he’s undoubtedly got the physical features to play the character: He’s tall, dark, and has a strong, captivating presence.

Sturridge is no stranger to period roles, either. Throughout his career, he’s proven numerous times how well he’s suited to them. From The Sandman, where his character Dream has appeared across centuries, to Far From the Madding Crowd, he’s your Mr. Darcy, Netflix!

Daisy Edgar-Jones as Elizabeth Bennet

Elizabeth Bennet is the central character of the story. The second eldest of her five siblings, Elizabeth is intelligent, quick-witted, and has an extremely sharp tongue. She’s not easily overcome by the social expectations of the period. Kiera Knightley brilliantly played the character in the 2005 movie adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

Looking ahead to Netflix’s upcoming serialized drama, it appears that Daisy Edgar-Jones has been approached to play Elizabeth. While this casting is not officially confirmed, The Daily Mail has reported that Edgar-Jones has read the scripts but hasn’t yet said yes to joining the cast. It’s pretty clear that the Twisters and Normal People star would be perfect as our Lizzy, but we’ll have to wait and see whether it actually happens.

Ann Skelly as Jane Bennet

Initially, I was tempted to make Ann Skelly my choice for Elizabeth, but with Daisy Edgar-Jones taking the spot, Jane Bennet is the next best option. Ann Skelly rose to prominence thanks to her portrayal of Penance Adair in the science fiction drama The Nevers.

Jane Bennet is the eldest of all the Bennet siblings. She’s beautiful, graceful and gentle. In the novel, her relationship with Bingley sees interference from the stoic Mr. Darcy. Skelly has proven her range time and again in her roles. Her beauty and presence make her a brilliant candidate to play Jane.

Netflix viewers will soon see Skelly play the fairy Nuala in The Sandman season 2, releasing in 2025.

Freya Allan as Mary Bennet

Freya Allan is already a Netflix star thanks to her role as Ciri in The Witcher. I can see her as a sister alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones and Ann Skelly. I feel their chemistry would be amazing. Mary is perhaps the most socially awkward of all her sisters. While not as silly as Kitty and Lydia, her parents still regard her as pretty immature. She’s a talented pianist and pretty vain about her accomplishments.

Milly Alcock as Lydia Bennet

Lydia Bennet is her mother’s favorite daughter. Lydia is the most immature of her sisters. Like her mother, she cannot be confided in and is likely to spill the beans. Her silliness leads to ignorance and, ultimately, rather haphazard decisions. Her story contains one of the biggest scandals in the entire novel.

Milly Alcock is probably best known for playing young Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon before Emma D’Arcy took over the character. I’d love to see her get a chance to fully develop a super complex and interesting character in a period setting, and Lydia Bennet seems like the perfect opportunity.

Ruby Stokes as Kitty Bennet

I know this casting may be a bit obvious. Ruby Stokes previously played young Francesca Bridgerton in Bridgerton, but that role would ultimately be taken over by Hannah Dodd, who has done a superb job. Stokes also played Lucy Carlyle in Lockwood and Co., which got canceled on Netflix. She’s such a talented actress, and I’d love to see her in another period role. After impressing in Bridgerton, a role in Pride & Prejudice seems like a great next step.

At the beginning of the story, Kitty is in her late teens. She’s two years older than Lydia, although her younger sister acts like her elder.

Brendan Gleeson as Mr. Bennet

Mr. Bennet is the father of Jane, Elizabeth, Kitty, Mary, and Lydia. He’s intelligent and quick-witted. He prefers to be solitary and remain in his study while Mrs. Bennet deals with the more practical matters of his daughters’ futures. He does, however, share a particular affinity with Elizabeth, who has similar traits in terms of intellect and wit.

Brendan Gleeson’s previous roles show why he’d be a terrific actor to take on Mr. Bennet. He’s well-acquainted with period projects, from Braveheart to Troy.

Michelle Fairley as Mrs. Bennet

When I was assembling this dream cast, Michelle Fairley as Mrs. Bennet was the first thing that came to mind. She seems too perfect for the role. Of course, most of you will remember Fairley from her portrayal of Catelyn Stark in Game of Thrones; also a mother of five children, Catelyn had a lot of pride and had a huge say in the matters of her children’s futures. Not to mention that Fairley also had a role in Netflix’s Regency-era Bridgerton spinoff, Queen Charlotte.

I think this casting doesn’t require much explanation. Fairley should be instantly offered this role.

Freddie Fox as Mr. Bingley

Okay, you might be noticing a theme here. From Milly Alcock to Michelle Fairley, there are a few too many Game of Thrones Universe actors on this list. But Freddie Fox is the last one. I’ve got him as Mr. Darcy’s wealthy, socialite friend, Mr. Bingley.

Bingley is charismatic, well-mannered, and charming; in many ways, the antithesis of Darcy. Usually, Freddie Fox plays pretty despicable on-screen characters, and that’s not changing anytime soon. He will soon play trickster Loki in The Sandman season 2. But given his impressive resume with period roles, I think it’s about time he got a slightly more charming role. I believe he’d play Bingley with ease.

Thomas Doherty as Wickham

When we first meet him, George Wickham is one of the most charming characters in Pride & Prejudice. His eye-catching presence and being pretty honorable make him very desirable in society. So why Thomas Doherty? Well, he’s synonymous with charm — Glamour has even written about him being the most charming man in Hollywood.

But charm aside, Wickham has a darker, more manipulative side, which Doherty knows how to bring out. He has a past of portraying morally ambiguous characters. So basically, what I’m saying is to cast Thomas Doherty as Wickham. He’s got it all in his locker!

George MacKay as Mr. Collins

This is the casting I’ve been struggling with the most. I’d love to see your suggestions for the role. After much deliberation, I’ve settled on George MacKay. At 32, MacKay is slightly older than the 25-year-old he is in the novel. Mr. Collins is overly sensible and statesman-like — so much so that his manners can be off-putting. Elizabeth, in particular, finds him insufferable, which culminates in her rejecting his marriage proposal.

MacKay has already had an illustrious career. I particularly loved his leading role in Private Peaceful. His filmography is extensive, and he’s demonstrated a wide range of roles. Plus, rather ironically, he’s starred in a show called Pride, so he’s halfway to Pride & Prejudice already.

Laura Berlin as Charlotte Lucas

Charlotte Lucas is the eldest daughter of Sir William and Lady Lucas and a good friend of the Bennet family. She’s Elizabeth’s best friend. While not exactly wealthy, Charlotte Lucas is beautiful and sensible. She marries not necessarily for romance but to help end the financial burden on her family. My choice for Charlotte Lucas is the 34-year-old German actress Laura Berlin. Netflix viewers will recognize her from her standout performance as Queen Emma in Vikings: Valhalla.

Imelda Staunton as Lady Catherine de Bourgh

Lady Catherine de Bourgh is a high-ranking woman who relishes meddling in the lives of others, notably her nephew, Mr. Darcy. She’s inherently selfish, arrogant, and proud. She expects everyone to obey her every whim, no matter their ranking.

Imelda Staunton has a history of playing nasty, strict, and authoritative characters. Look no further than Dolores Umbridge — one of the most universally despised characters in the Harry Potter franchise. Moreover, she also has a wealth of experience working in a historical context, thanks to roles in The Crown and Downton Abbey. And perhaps most pivotal of all, she previously played Mrs. Palmer in Sense & Sensibility. Having her play the role of Lady Catherine seems like the biggest no-brainer.

Do you agree with our choices? Who would you cast in Netflix’s Pride & Prejudice series? Let us know in the comments below!