Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden and Olivia Colman Join Netflix ‘Pride and Prejudice’ Limited Series

Pride and Prejudice is taking shape at Netflix. Yesterday, we learned that Jack Lowden was circling for an iconic role in a new British series adaptation of the classic Jane Austen novel. It’s been confirmed that he, Emma Corrin, and Olivia Colman will be joining him.

The new series, which is scheduled to enter production in July 2025 in the UK, is described as a “faithful, classic adaptation of the novel.” It is scheduled to have six episodes, with Heartstopper director Euros Lyn tapped to direct all six episodes and serve as an executive producer. As previously reported, Dolly Alderton is bringing the novel to life as a writer and an executive producer.

Let’s run through the cast then, who’s confirmed so far?

Emma Corrin (Nosferatu) will star as Elizabeth Bennet, a role famously played by Keira Knightley in the 2005 film and Jennifer Ehle in the 1995 TV series.

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Benediction) takes on Mr Darcy, previously portrayed by Colin Firth (1995) and Matthew Macfadyen (2005).

Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown) will play Mrs Bennet, following in the footsteps of Brenda Blethyn (2005) and Alison Steadman (1995).

Mona Qureshi, who joined Netflix from the BBC in 2022 and serves as one of Netflix UK’s drama series commissioners, said, “We are delighted to be sharing this beloved British classic with our global audience. Pride and Prejudice is the ultimate romantic comedy. Dolly’s fierce intelligence and enormous heart, twinned with her genuine love of the Austen novel means she is able to bring new insights, whilst celebrating all that the generations of fans hold so dear. The calibre of a cast led by Emma, Jack and Olivia is testament to this precious story being in the best possible hands with Euros Lyn and the team at Lookout Point at the helm.”

Emma Corrin, best known to Netflix audiences for her roles in Lady Chatterley’s Lover and The Crown, is set to return to the streamer in a major way. Corrin will star in Black Mirror Season 7, appearing in the episode titled Hotel Reverie. In addition to her on-screen role, Corrin will also step behind the camera, serving as an executive producer on the series — marking the first time in her career she’s held that title.

In a statement, the actress and EP said, “Playing Elizabeth Bennet is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To be able to bring this iconic character to life, alongside Olivia and Jack, with Dolly’s phenomenal scripts, is truly the greatest honour. I can’t wait for a new generation to fall in love with this story all over again.”

Finally, Alderton said, “Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it. Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy – it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life. With Euros Lyn directing our stellar cast, I am so excited to reintroduce these hilarious and complicated characters to those who count Pride and Prejudice as their favourite book, and those who are yet to meet their Lizzie and Mr Darcy.”

This will be the second Pride and Prejudice adaptation to come to Netflix, following 2022’s Persuasion, starring Dakota Johnson. The streamer is also actively working on a movie adaptation based on a remix of the Jane Austen novel by Ibi Zoboi, which was unveiled late last year.

Lookout Point, a BBC Studios company, is behind the Netflix adaptation. Laura Lankester, Will Johnston, and Louise Mutter are executive producers, and Lisa Osborne is producing.